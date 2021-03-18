Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad looks in great nick while batting in the CSK nets

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in good form while batting in the nets for the IPL franchise. CSK shared a video of the youngster hitting the nets ahead of IPL 2021.

CSK has been sharing videos of their players practicing hard for the upcoming season on their social media accounts. In recent days, clips of skipper MS Dhoni and veteran batsman Suresh Raina in practice mode have been uploaded by the franchise.

On Thursday, while sharing a video of Ruturaj Gaikwad batting in full flow in the nets, CSK captioned the post:

“Celebrating the Lion from Pune in his own Basha! Amcha divas zingaat banavala, Amacha #RocketRaja!! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

The video was accompanied by the superhit Marathi track Zingaat.

Chennai Super Kings are working hard to get things back on track following a disappointing IPL 2020.

They finished in seventh position last season with 12 points - six wins and eight losses. It was the first ever time they had failed to qualify for the playoffs of the T20 League.

Ahead of the upcoming season, CSK purchased England all-rounder Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore to strengthen their squad.

They also bought Krishnappa Gowtham for an exorbitant INR 9.25 crore, making the spinner the most expensive uncapped Indian buy ever.

Advertisement

The franchise further picked Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad among few positives for CSK in dull IPL 2020 campaign

24-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad was among the rare bright sparks for Chennai Super Kings in an otherwise disappointing IPL 2020 campaign.

The tournament did not begin well for the batsman, as he was among the CSK players to test COVID-19 positive.

When given the opportunity to make his debut, he had the worst possible start - out for a first ball duck. Another low score saw him dropped from the playing XI.

However, with Shane Watson struggling for consistency and the franchise on a shocking losing spree, CSK decided to give Ruturaj Gaikwad another chance.

This time, he grabbed his opportunity with both hands and registered three consecutive fifty plus scores.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 65 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an eight-wicket win. He followed it up with 72 against KKR in a six-wicket win.

Advertisement

The youngster signed off on the tournament with an unbeaten 62 to help CSK to a nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

With his consistent performances in IPL 2020, Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first uncapped Indian to score three consecutive 50s in the league’s history.