IPL 2021: [Watch] Shreyas Iyer shows off his dumb charades skills during Delhi Capitals team bonding session

In a recent Delhi Capitals team bonding session, Shreyas Iyer demonstrated his acting skills in a game of dumb charades by making his team guess quickly. The Delhi Capitals players indulged in the recreational activity, taking a day off from the intense practice sessions.

The Capitals gave their fans a glimpse of the fun session by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. Fans can see Iyer in the middle of a room trying to get his teammates to guess the correct answer. The Delhi franchise shared the following post on Instagram and captioned the post:

"The award for the quickest dumb charades guess goes to 👉🏼 @shreyas41 and Team 😁🥇#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @octafx.india @octafx_official @sofiteldubaipalm."

Shreyas Iyer did not find a place in the 15-man India squad for the upcoming World Cup. However, he was selected as one of three traveling reserves. Iyer will be determined to perform well in the UAE leg of the IPL to prove a point to the selectors after being snubbed from the main squad.

Delhi Capitals' journey in the second half of IPL begins on September 22

The Delhi Capitals will begin their journey in the second phase of the IPL 2021 with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. DC are currently at the top of the points table.

Here is the complete schedule for the Delhi Capitals in the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match 33: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

