IPL 2021: [Watch] "Some things are just not meant to be" - Virat Kohli after his last match as RCB skipper

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli bid an emotional farewell to the RCB's captaincy following a disappointing loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday.

After the match, Kohli reflected on his long journey as the skipper of the RCB and stated that some things were just not meant to happen, referring to his trophy-less leadership tenure.

In a video uploaded to RCB's official Instagram handle, Virat Kohli opened up about the emotions he was going through and expressed his gratitude for all the opportunities RCB has given him over the years. He said:

"It's a bit of an emotional moment for me because I have led this franchise for so long. And I have tried my absolute best to make the team win and get us a title. Unfortunately, it could not happen and such is life. I don't have any complaints. I only have gratitude for the opportunity that RCB has given me. I am happy that I could give everything I had."

He added:

"As I said, some things are not meant to be. I am ever so grateful for everything I have been able to do as a captain for RCB and for the opportunity that I had."

In his last season as RCB skipper, Virat Kohli accumulated 405 runs across 15 matches at an average of 28.92, including three half-centuries.

I never felt for once that I did not have the support of our fans: Virat Kohli

Kohli then spoke about some memorable moments while leading the RCB side. He reminisced about the times the team came from behind and won tough games over the years, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli said:

"Well, you obviously sit back and remember all the games where the team found inspiration to come back and win tough games and then turn things around and make the playoffs. Those crucial matches you win, especially at home in Bangalore, were the most amazing. It is the most amazing feeling."

Speaking about the support of fans and management over the years, Virat Kohli said:

"I never felt for once that I did not have the support of our fans. Every coach, all the management, and the people that have worked for RCB over the years, I have got support from all of them. Even the senior management, I never felt any pressure from them. That's why I keep saying that loyalty with this franchise is the most special thing. It has been a two-way relationship of mutual trust and respect."

Virat Kohli will now shift his focus towards the T20 World Cup, which will commence soon after the culmination of the IPL. It will be his final assignment as the skipper of the Indian T20I team.

