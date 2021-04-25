IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH players put in the hard yards in training ahead of the clash against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are leaving no stone unturned ahead of their all-important encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams will lock horns today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH managed to open their account in the points table with a clinical win over Punjab Kings and will be looking to continue the momentum.

The Hyderabad franchise released a clip from its training session on Twitter, where SRH players were seen putting in the hard yards.

In the clip, head coach Trevor Bayliss said that he has been satisfied with his team's bowling performance in the tournament even though they have lost 3 games.

"Good practice today, some good energy in the nets. We didn't do too much more in the last game than we did in the first three. We were obviously better in this fourth game but I thought we've bowled quite well in all of the games so there's always a bit of work to be done but the boys are in a good space so we're looking forward to the next match," Bayliss said.

This will be SRH's final game in Chennai this season before they shift base to Delhi for their next four games.

DC vs SRH head-to-head record

The Hyderabad franchise holds the edge over the Delhi Capitals in terms of head-to-head record, winning 11 games to DC's 7.

Last season, the two teams faced off in three games. While SRH won two league encounters, DC won the all-important qualifier, which got them to the IPL 2020 final, where they came up short against the Mumbai Indians.

DC are coming into this match on the back of a confidence-boosting win over the Mumbai Indians. This will be their second game this season in spin-friendly conditions in Chennai.

SRH, though, have so far played all their matches in Chennai this season and are likely to be better acclimatized to the conditions that will be on offer today.