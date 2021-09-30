IPL 2021: [Watch] Steve Smith operates a drone during DC’s training session

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Steve Smith was seen operating a drone during the franchise’s recent practice session. While the players were busy sharpening their skills out in the middle, Smith had a fun time keeping a watch on them.

On Thursday, DC posted a video of Smith flying a drone on their official Twitter handle with the caption:

“Looks who's got a bird's eye view of what's happening in training Eyes. P.S. @sambillings, ek DC Drone Bros group shuru karein? #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCSpecials @stevesmith49.”

Smith opened the innings for DC against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with Prithvi Shaw being rested due to a niggle. The former Australian captain was the joint top-scorer for the team with 39. However, DC went on to lose the contest by three wickets, after posting only 127 for 9 while batting first.

DC captain Rishabh Pant broke Virender Sehwag's record during match against KKR

Even though DC failed to get the better of KKR in their previous encounter in Sharjah, skipper Rishabh Pant reached a significant landmark. He became the franchise's leading run-scorer, going past Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag scored 2382 runs in 85 innings for DC. Pant, who contributed a hard-fought 39 in the loss against KKR, crossed the former India batter’s numbers and now has 2390 runs in 75 innings for the franchise.

Shreyas Iyer, who captained DC in the previous two seasons, is third on the list with 2291 runs for the franchise in 82 innings, followed by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has smashed 1933 runs in just 58 innings.

A major controversy erupted during the KKR-DC clash over an extra run taken by Ravichandran Ashwin and Pant off a throw that ricocheted after hitting the DC captain. Sharing his views on the controversy, Ashwin gave a detailed explanation on Twitter. He defended his actions in a series of tweets, one of which read:

“Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory.”

DC will next face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, October 2 in Sharjah.

