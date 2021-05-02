IPL 2021: "We are not dependent on any one individual" - Shikhar Dhawan on DC's success this season

Shikhar Dhawan has said that Delhi Capitals (DC) have been successful in IPL 2021, as they have not been reliant on any one particular player. The Delhi Capitals have had a strong start to their IPL campaign, winning five of their seven games.

Shikhar Dhawan observed how DC have thrived as a team by having many players coming to the fore. In an interview shared by DC on their social media platform, the Indian opener said:

"We have won five out of seven matches. So we are in a pretty good position. The good thing is that the whole team is performing. We are not dependent on any one individual, whether it be the bowling unit or batting unit. Come matchday, there is always a player who is taking the responsibility and performing well. So that's a great thing. We have a strong side, and I'm glad that we are in this position."

Shikhar Dhawan has had a fabulous campaign so far, amassing 311 runs in seven games at an average of 44.42. The opening pair of Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw has often been the difference-makers for DC this campaign.

PBKS are a good side: Shikhar Dhawan on DC's next opponent

DC are set to lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. KL Rahul and co. are coming into this game off a morale-boosting win over the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Dhawan said that PBKS are a formidable unit and observed that there are no weak teams in the tournament. However, he sounded confident about his team's chances of emerging victorious on Sunday.

Advertisement

"They (PBKS) are a good side; there's anyway no weak side in the IPL. Any team can play well once they are in the flow. So we have to make sure that every time we go on the field, we give our bes,t and we implement our plans well. They are playing well, and we respect that, but at the same time, we look forward to beating them and win another match," Shikhar Dhawan said.

When DC locked horns with PBKS earlier this season, Shikhar Dhawan produced a batting masterclass, scoring a brilliant 92 off 49 balls to help his team chase down a stiff target of 196 with aplomb.