"We might be disappointed today, but no one looks broken" - Virat Kohli delivers a heartfelt dressing room speech after his final match as RCB captain 

Virat Kohli played his last game as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (October 11). After being eliminated from the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, Kohli shared his experience of being at the helm for nine long years.

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, the 32-year-year old was seen delivering a poignant speech in the dressing room following RCB's heart-wrenching loss to KKR. He mentioned how this was the most enjoyable season for him after the 2016 edition when RCB finished as runners-up.

Kohli admitted that while the players were disappointed, they are also proud of the way they have played throughout the season. The star batter said he was grateful for his stint as Bangalore captain and for the faith the team management has shown in him over the years.

"Actually, if you ask me honestly, the 2016 season was very special for us, but I think this season has been the most enjoyable after that for me. Being a part of this group and the way we conducted ourselves and the way we have handled success and failure, I think that's very very special. We all have worked very hard to achieve that. Yes we might be disappointed today, but no one looks broken. We are all disappointed but we are very proud of that way we have played as well, which I think is something we have always tried to create in this franchise."

He reckoned that he had given it all to the team during his tenure as their skipper. Moreover, Kohli assured everyone that relinquishing the captaincy does not mean he will not play a leadership role in the team.

"Tried the best I could. I will continue to give everything that I have for this franchise always and still be a leader around the group, but not the one making all the decisions."

The IPL veteran revealed he was amazed with how members of the team handled themselves during the tournament, irrespective of the results. Kohli seemed optimistic about newer players coming and and taking RCB to the next level in the upcoming editions.

"It's not something that ends after a season and I can sense it" - Virat Kohli on his camaraderie with RCB teammates

Kohli also thanked his RCB teammates for making the campaign a memorable one for him. The seasoned campaigner suggested that the friendships that have been created among the team members shall remain intact even after the season.

"I want to thank all of you for making this campaign very memorable. I honestly feel that we have created friendship and camaraderie here which will last a long time. It's not something that ends after a season and I can sense it."

