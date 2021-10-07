IPL 2021: “When AB bats, you think more” – Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 runs off the final over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The win marks SRH’s third victory this season as they continue to languish at the bottom of the points table.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 12 runs from the final four balls against AB de Villiers, arguably the most dangerous batter in these situations.

Speaking about his plans against the champion South African, the 31-year-old pacer said:

“When AB bats, you think more than other batsmen. I will be lying if I say there were no nerves. I was more focused on the process of where to bowl at him. The plan was to bowl full and nothing else. I was trying to bowl wide yorkers. I bowled a straight and got hit for a six and then again went back to wide yorkers. It was the only plan for him.”

RCB had the game in their clutches, needing 18 off the final two overs. The penultimate over bowled by Jason Holder saw a dropped catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, the West Indian gave away only five runs and dismissed the dangerous-looking Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled two overs in the powerplay and one at the death, still giving away 25 runs from his four overs, dismissing Indian captain Virat Kohli in the first over.

We thought we were 10-15 runs short: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Forced to bat first after losing the toss, SRH were strong, courtesy of a 70-run stand between Jason Roy and Kane Williamson for the second wicket. Despite a promising start, SRH stuttered to 141, which according to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was 10-15 short of the par score. Bhuvneshwar Kumar added:

“If you look at the scores in all the three venues, it hasn’t been much. We did think we were 10-15 short, though. But the way we bowled as a bowling unit, it was tremendous."

SRH will end their IPL 2021 campaign on Friday in Abu Dhabi against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who will be eyeing a big win to book a playoff berth.

