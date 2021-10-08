IPL 2021 Channel List: Where to watch today's SRH vs MI & RCB vs DC matches

The IPL 2021's league round will end in a unique way tonight. For the first time ever in Indian Premier League history, there will be two matches starting at the same time.

Initially, the BCCI had announced that Match 55 of IPL 2021 featuring the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad would start at 3:30 PM IST on October 8, followed by a battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the evening.

However, just a few days before this double-header, the BCCI issued a statement, announcing that both games on the final day of the league stage will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will thus be hosting IPL 2021 fixtures simultaneously tonight. Now, many fans will have a question, and that is where to watch tonight's two IPL 2021 matches.

The official broadcaster of IPL 2021, Star Sports, has announced a list of channels that will telecast the last two league matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match telecast channel list

Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star First/Maa Gold/Vijay Super/Suvarna Plus/Gold Select/Gold Select HD.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match telecast channel list

Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1/1 HD.

Live streaming of both the IPL 2021 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It will be interesting to see which teams come out on top in tonight's matches.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have nothing to lose, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians need to win by big margins to improve their respective positions in the standings.

