IPL 2021: Why is Suresh Raina not playing in today's CSK vs DC match?

For the first time in almost a year, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take the field in an IPL match without star batter Suresh Raina. The left-handed batsman has missed out on the team's playing XI against Delhi Capitals (DC) for a top-of-the-table clash in Dubai.

CSK captain MS Dhoni at the toss said Suresh Raina has a "bad left knee" and therefore isn't 100 percent fit to participate in the high-intensity encounter. Along with Raina's absence, Dhoni also announced the return of DJ Bravo and Deepak Chahar to the playing XI - both of whom were rested in the team's last match.

The development might come as a blessing in disguise for CSK and one of their best batsmen who can now enjoy a slight breather. Suresh Raina hasn't been at his best so far this season. Before this game he featured in 11 innings, scoring only 160 runs at his IPL-worst average of 17.78.

Most of the southpaw's quick runs came against slower bowlers even as his struggle against pacers seemed to have aggravated since the start of the second half of IPL 2021. Since his arrival in the UAE, Suresh Raina's top score has been a 10-ball 17 that came four matches ago against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Who has replaced Suresh Raina in the CSK lineup?

Suresh Raina's absence came as an opportunity for IPL 2014 Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa. The wicketkeeper-batter was signed by CSK ahead of the 2021 season via a trade with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Uthappa has featured in 189 IPL games so far, scoring over 4600 runs at an average and strike rate of 27.92 and 129.99 respectively. With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis occupying the opening slots, it will be interesting to see what position in the batting order is assigned to Uthappa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar