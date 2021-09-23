IPL 2021: “Will be very difficult for Shreyas Iyer to accept he is not part of T20 World Cup” - Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim feels Shreyas Iyer will be extremely disappointed after being snubbed for the T20 World Cup. According to Karim, the 26-year-old did nothing wrong to be dropped.

Shreyas Iyer returned to competitive cricket on Wednesday, scoring an unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals’ (DC) victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Dubai. He was out of action following a shoulder injury sustained during the home series against England earlier this year.

Discussing Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, Karim said on the Kheelneeti podcast that the right-hander, who is is part of the traveling reserves, has an opportunity to prove that the selectors have made the wrong decision by not picking him in the T20 World Cup squad. Karim said:

“Basic rule for selectors is that their memory should not be short. Secondly, there should be continuity in the selection process. It will be very difficult for Shreyas Iyer to accept that he is not part of the T20 World Cup squad. In the home series against England, Shreyas Iyer was the No. 1 quality player in the top order. He performed really well and then got injured. He did nothing wrong. Suddenly, for him to not be part of the team (for the T20 World Cup), I think it is really unfair.”

Taking a dig at the selectors, the former cricketer added that it is not right to forget players who have performed for the team because new members have done well. Karim asserted:

“You cannot forget players who have performed for you. Six months back, he was a big player in the team. Just because a new player has come in and scored runs, that doesn’t mean you can forget and exclude your top player who was scoring runs before he got injured. This (IPL) is a big chance for Shreyas Iyer to prove that what the selectors have done to him is wrong. And, I am sure he will be back in the Indian T20 team soon.”

Shreyas Iyer, who was DC captain last season, returned as a player, as the franchise decided to carry on with Rishabh Pant as captain for the rest of the IPL 2021 season.

“Because of Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, DC is looking a lot more complete” - Saba Karim

The 53-year-old further pointed out that Shreyas Iyer’s return to the DC camp has provided better balance to the franchise, enabling them to play Anrich Nortje. He explained:

“Because of Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, DC is looking a lot more complete. Earlier, the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith were batting at three. As a result, Nortje was not able to play. So there was a weak link in the line-up. But now, since Shreyas Iyer has returned, and is batting at three, DC have four overseas players who can contribute significantly to the team’s cause.”

Karim further elaborated:

“They have two class pacers (Rabada and Nortje) plus Stoinis (if fit for the upcoming games). Also, there is Shimron Hetmyer. So, because of Shreyas Iyer’s comeback, the team is looking a lot more balanced and DC will benefit from the same in the upcoming matches.”

DC thumped SRH by eight wickets in their IPL 2021 encounter on Wednesday. They next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on September 25.

