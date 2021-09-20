IPL 2021: "With MS Dhoni around, you don't have to think much" – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad credited his captain MS Dhoni and team management for ensuring he played with a positive mindset. The 24-year-old steered CSK to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table after a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

After losing half the side for 24 inside the powerplay, Ruturaj Gaikwad exhibited patience and played the waiting game before launching an onslaught towards the end to help CSK reach 156. The unbeaten 58-ball 88 is his highest score in the T20 format.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Man of the Match, termed the knock as one of his best.

"Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140, and then 150 was possible. When Mahi bhai is around and with the CSK management, once they back you, they don't make you think anything but positive things.

"The SL tour and the preparation coming here did help too. Initially, the ball was seaming and swinging, so I had to take my chance against the spinners," said Ruturaj Gaikwad in the post-match presentation ceremony.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#VIVOIPL #CSKvMI Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the Man of the Match award for his brilliant knock of 88* off 58 deliveries 👏👏 Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the Man of the Match award for his brilliant knock of 88* off 58 deliveries 👏👏



#VIVOIPL #CSKvMI https://t.co/efs6Ybxt6L

Ruturaj Gaikwad records the highest individual score by a CSK player against MI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 is now the highest individual score by a CSK player against their arch-rival MI. The two teams have contested several iconic matches, including four IPL finals.

Earlier, the record was held by Mike Hussey, who smashed an unbeaten 86 in the Qualifier of IPL 2013. The Australian's 58-ball 86 not out helped CSK to a big win. However, MI had the last laugh by clinching the final that season.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

88* - Gaikwad today

86* - M Hussey in 2013

83* - Raina in 2010

82* - Raina in 2013

81 - Hayden in 2008

81 - M Hussey in 2011



The top-5 list changes for the first time after eight years and Gaikwad is right at the top.

#MIvCSK #IPL2021 Highest score by CSK players against MI:-88* - Gaikwad today86* - M Hussey in 201383* - Raina in 201082* - Raina in 201381 - Hayden in 200881 - M Hussey in 2011The top-5 list changes for the first time after eight years and Gaikwad is right at the top. Highest score by CSK players against MI:-

88* - Gaikwad today

86* - M Hussey in 2013

83* - Raina in 2010

82* - Raina in 2013

81 - Hayden in 2008

81 - M Hussey in 2011



The top-5 list changes for the first time after eight years and Gaikwad is right at the top.

#MIvCSK #IPL2021

Also Read

Ruturaj Gaikwad has now played 14 IPL matches, scored 488 runs at 44.36, striking at 129. He has been one of the most successful batters in the domestic circuit and was rewarded with the India cap during the Sri Lanka tour in July, where he played two T20Is with little success.

CSK will play their next game against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sharjah on Friday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande