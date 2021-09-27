IPL 2021: "You cannot replace Hardik Pandya with Shardul Thakur in T20 World Cup team" - Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra reckons it is too early to start worrying about all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s form with regards to the T20 World Cup. He also dismissed suggestions that Shardul Thakur could replace Hardik Pandya in the squad for the ICC event.

Hardik Pandya has struggled for rhythm throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After failing to make an impact during matches in India, he missed the first two games of the UAE leg.

The all-rounder was part of Mumbai Indians' (MI) playing XI for Sunday’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but was dismissed for 3.

Analyzing the Baroda cricketer’s woes, Nehra emphasized that it is important to back the 27-year-old as he was delivering results till not so long ago.

"Yes, India have Shardul Thakur as standby (for the T20 World Cup). But the fact remains that Hardik Pandya was selected ahead of Shardul Thakur because he was performing well.

"Just because Hardik has not scored runs or picked up wickets in a couple games, you cannot replace him with Shardul Thakur for the T20 World Cup," Nehra opined during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

He further pointed out that looking at Thakur as a replacement for Hardik Pandya is the wrong way to go since they offer different skill sets.

"The replacement players who performed well when the main ones were out need to wait for their turn. Someone like Hardik Pandya has been performing consistently over a period of time now. Such players can be replaced only after they are given enough chances to prove their worth again, on returning to the side.

"According to me, Shardul Thakur cannot be a replacement for Hardik Pandya. The former is a bowler who can bat while it is the other way round with the MI all-rounder," Nehra explained.

Backing Hardik Pandya, he stated:

"According to me, it is too early to arrive at a conclusion over Hardik Pandya. But, yes he would be desperate to get some runs."

Hardik Pandya has 55 runs to his name from eight IPL 2021 games with a best of 16.

"MI and Indian team will want runs from the blade of Hardik Pandya" - Nehra

Hardik Pandya has been in and out of the playing XI of late, be it the national team or his IPL franchise. Nehra agreed that the next few IPL matches will be crucial for Hardik Pandya to build up his confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"The upcoming matches will be important for Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. But the difference here is that Yadav and Kishan have been playing continuously.

"There is greater concern in the case of Pandya. He did not bowl today (against RCB). His back isn’t settled yet due to fitness issues," Nehra said.

Speaking further about Hardik Pandya, he added:

"Batting has also not been easy for him. When he came into bat (on Sunday), MI had already lost five wickets. But yes, in the next few games, both MI and the Indian team will want runs from the blade of Hardik Pandya. Also, it would be nice if he could bowl. When that happens, there is better balance in the team."

Hardik Pandya’s dismissal against RCB was the first wicket in a hat-trick picked by Harshal Patel. MI collapsed spectacularly from 97 for 5 to 111 all out, conceding the game by 54 runs.

