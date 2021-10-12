IPL 2021: "You've had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand" - AB de Villiers lauds Virat Kohli for captaining RCB in exemplary fashion  

Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers believes members of the team have been grateful to have played under the leadership of Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts, De Villiers was seen commending Kohli for his significant contribution towards the success of the team over the years.

The South African mentioned how playing alongside the champion cricketer has had a positive impact on both his game and personal life.

The 37-year-old also opined that Kohli has made a difference in many people's lives, which, according to him, is even more valuable than winning the coveted IPL trophy.

He commended the prolific run-scorer for inspiring many while being at the helm of the Bangalore team for nine years.

"I know everyone sitting in this change room is grateful about you as a leader. The way you have captained this team, it has certainly inspired everyone. It has inspired me to become better as a cricket player, better as a person.

"You've had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand. There are stories that you don't even hear of people's lives that you have touched not only on the cricket field but away from it as well by making people believe in themselves. I think that's much more important than a trophy, which I still believe will come your way."

De Villiers pointed out that he was eager to witness Kohli play with freedom in future editions of the cash-rich league. He also cheekily mentioned that some of the umpires will sleep peacefully after his last game as RCB skipper.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets https://t.co/VxZLc5NKAG

"Really sorry for not winning the trophy this year" - De Villiers apologizes to RCB fans after loss to KKR

In the same video, the former South Africa captain also apologized to all the RCB fans for failing to win the championship in the latest edition. However, he stated that the team is raring to go out again and come up with an improved performance next year.

De Villiers reckoned that the tale was not over yet. The Proteas star assured RCB supporters of the franchise making a thumping comeback next season.

The seasoned campaigner also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

"We really can't wait to get going again. Really sorry for not winning the trophy this year. But the tale is not told yet and we have unfinished business, that's for sure. We will come back stronger and keep trying for you guys," De Villiers said.

Watch the full video here:

