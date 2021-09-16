IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal has an interesting reply to Aakash Chopra's analysis about games in UAE last year

RCB leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has an interesting reply to Aakash Chopra's Tweet, in which the former Indian cricketer analyzed the trends of the first 30 games of IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Aakash Chopra listed out four points and revealed that those were the strategies of the winning teams last year. His observations centered around the toss, genuine pace bowlers, powerplay-overs batting, and variations in spin bowling.

Chopra shared the following Tweet on his official Twitter handle:

"Picked a few trends from the first 30 games of #IPL2020 I think most will be valid this time too. 1. Win the toss-bat first 2. Pick genuine pace over medium-pacers 3. Bat cautiously in the PP overs 4. Faster spinners likely to make an impact Agree? #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

Yuzvendra Chahal took note of the fourth point on Aakash Chopra's list, which stated faster spinners created more impact in the first 30 games of IPL 2020 played in UAE. To this, Chahal replied:

Aakash Chopra replied to Chahal and explained his stance. Chopra opened up that these trends don't apply to Yuzvendra Chahal. He also went on to praise Chahal by saying he could even pick up wickets by bowling left-arm leg-spin.

"For lesser mortals. Doesn’t apply to you, my brother. You will pick wickets even if you bowled left-arm leg-spin #CricketTwitter"

If Kohli wants to keep the red-ball leadership, he might have to leave the white-ball captaincy: Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli shocked the world by announcing that he would step down as skipper of the Indian T20I team after the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup.

Aakash Chopra gave his views on Kohli's decision while speaking in a video on his official YouTube channel. He feels that it might not be feasible for an international team to have two separate captains in ODI and T20I cricket. In this regard, Aakash Chopra said:

"It might start to move in a direction where you say, 'Rohit is doing well in T20Is let's give ODIs as well,' and play the 2023 World Cup under him as well. That is a possibility, it's not a far-fetched dream because that's what happens worldwide - Eoin Morgan and Joe Root [are an example]."

He added:

"You never do a Test-ODI captain and T20I captain, but you segregate like one red-ball captain and one white-ball captain. If he wants to keep the red-ball leadership, he might have to leave the white-ball captaincy completely because half-and-half, I don't think will work out that well."

Virat Kohli will lead the RCB side in the second phase of IPL 2021. He will then take to the field for one last time as skipper of the Indian T20I team during the World Cup later this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar