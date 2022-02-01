"Not letting CSK fans feel absence of Faf!"- Fans erupt as Devon Conway smacks third consecutive fifty in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway continued his red-hot form as his sensational 87(49) has put his team in a strong position against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The 30-year-old has made a stunning impact for CSK ever since he returned to the team and has hit three consecutive half-centuries. Chennai have put on a mammoth total of 208/6, thanks to the impetus the innings got from Conway.

Fans on Twitter hailed Devon Conway for making the most of his opportunities despite being dropped from the team after the first game of the season. Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Conway skipped suhaagraat when he got to know Dhoni is captaining CSK again to play under him. This man is made for this franchise. #IPL Conway skipped suhaagraat when he got to know Dhoni is captaining CSK again to play under him. This man is made for this franchise. #IPL

arfan @Im__Arfan CSK had a bad 2020 & it ended with finding an opener like ruturaj.

CSK having a bad 2022 & it is ending with them finding another opener in Conway. CSK had a bad 2020 & it ended with finding an opener like ruturaj. CSK having a bad 2022 & it is ending with them finding another opener in Conway.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Most runs in 1st 4 innings of IPL.



Bairstow - 246

Conway - 231

Symonds - 221

Marsh - 221

Hayden - 189 Most runs in 1st 4 innings of IPL. Bairstow - 246Conway - 231Symonds - 221Marsh - 221Hayden - 189

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 The confidence with which Conway steps out against spin and connects perfectly almost always is astonishing. For a non-Indian who is playing his first-ever IPL, this is some incredible skills against spin you can't not get awed by. Wonder why was he benched after just 1 failure. The confidence with which Conway steps out against spin and connects perfectly almost always is astonishing. For a non-Indian who is playing his first-ever IPL, this is some incredible skills against spin you can't not get awed by. Wonder why was he benched after just 1 failure.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sample size is too less but Devon Conway has 50+ average in T20I, ODI, Test and IPL. Sample size is too less but Devon Conway has 50+ average in T20I, ODI, Test and IPL.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Conway is doing Ruturaj of 2020 IPL. Coming good in last few matches, giving hopes for next season. Conway is doing Ruturaj of 2020 IPL. Coming good in last few matches, giving hopes for next season.

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu Conway man showing terrific intent and playing spin very well. Top top work, putting out all his risk Conway man showing terrific intent and playing spin very well. Top top work, putting out all his risk

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock from Devon Conway - 87 (49). An outstanding job done by Conway, he's set the platform for CSK batters. An innings to remember for him. What a knock from Devon Conway - 87 (49). An outstanding job done by Conway, he's set the platform for CSK batters. An innings to remember for him. https://t.co/LUlZp0Lci7

misfit* @d1ksha__ Silly Point @FarziCricketer Conway is doing Ruturaj of 2020 IPL. Coming good in last few matches, giving hopes for next season. Conway is doing Ruturaj of 2020 IPL. Coming good in last few matches, giving hopes for next season. Conway recreate this in 2023 challenge 🥵 twitter.com/FarziCricketer… Conway recreate this in 2023 challenge 🥵 twitter.com/FarziCricketer… https://t.co/9D68RtId95

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Even RR haven’t realised the worth of Rassie till now just like CSK have been late in giving a good run to Conway .

Hope he gets chances, he is class. Even RR haven’t realised the worth of Rassie till now just like CSK have been late in giving a good run to Conway .Hope he gets chances, he is class.

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚 @Vidyadhar_R Dewon Conway will become the crucial batsman for CSK in coming years along with Ruturaj. They both will win us many more games in the future. Blockbuster pair in making! Dewon Conway will become the crucial batsman for CSK in coming years along with Ruturaj. They both will win us many more games in the future. Blockbuster pair in making!

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Great knock Conway. I love such knocks from openers which doesn't turn into burden later in the innings. #IPL Great knock Conway. I love such knocks from openers which doesn't turn into burden later in the innings. #IPL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 1,6,6,4,1,4,4,4 by Devon Conway against Kuldeep Yadav: 30*(8) 1,6,6,4,1,4,4,4 by Devon Conway against Kuldeep Yadav: 30*(8)

Lily Franklin @lilyffranklin13 Just imagine how much better CSK could have done this season if they’d used Conway the whole time. Just imagine how much better CSK could have done this season if they’d used Conway the whole time.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Conway played in middle order in World cup and Guptill opened Conway played in middle order in World cup and Guptill opened 🔥🔥

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Our opening partnership has been clicking really well ever since conway's comeback. We haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay so far. Conway's looking too solid against pace and equally good against spin. If somehow Rutu finds his spark back we're looking towards a fruitful 2023. Our opening partnership has been clicking really well ever since conway's comeback. We haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay so far. Conway's looking too solid against pace and equally good against spin. If somehow Rutu finds his spark back we're looking towards a fruitful 2023.

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1

This is confidence destroying batting by Conway. He's proving to be CSK's Venkatesh Iyer. Second half hero. I am so damn loving it, especially the consistency and the confidence. WHAT WAS THAT ATTACK ON KULDEEP?This is confidence destroying batting by Conway. He's proving to be CSK's Venkatesh Iyer. Second half hero. I am so damn loving it, especially the consistency and the confidence. #DCvsCSK WHAT WAS THAT ATTACK ON KULDEEP?This is confidence destroying batting by Conway. He's proving to be CSK's Venkatesh Iyer. Second half hero. I am so damn loving it, especially the consistency and the confidence. #DCvsCSK

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Devon Conway in the last 3 matches in IPL 2022:



85*(55) vs SRH

56(37) vs RCB

87(49) vs DC Devon Conway in the last 3 matches in IPL 2022:85*(55) vs SRH56(37) vs RCB87(49) vs DC https://t.co/Smx31KLJ4P

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz C in Conway stands for Consistency. C in Conway stands for Consistency. https://t.co/lpVyP2HqEt

Silly Point @FarziCricketer I am sorry Kuldeep, but Conway dude you are ridiculous. What shots! #IPL I am sorry Kuldeep, but Conway dude you are ridiculous. What shots! #IPL

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash There’s something about Left handed opening overseas batters in #CSK ’s jersey. Hayden. Hussey. And now, Conway. There’s something about Left handed opening overseas batters in #CSK’s jersey. Hayden. Hussey. And now, Conway.

🛡️ @kurkureter this guy will rule the IPL in the coming times🥵🥵🥵 tremendous inning Conwaythis guy will rule the IPL in the coming times🥵🥵🥵 tremendous inning Conway 💥💛 this guy will rule the IPL in the coming times🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/jPvWPgOWLO

CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 @CSKFansArmy



• Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2020

• Faf Du Plessis - 2021

• Devon Conway- 2022 CSK Players to score 3 consecutive 50s• Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2020• Faf Du Plessis - 2021• Devon Conway- 2022 CSK Players to score 3 consecutive 50s• Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2020 • Faf Du Plessis - 2021• Devon Conway- 2022 🔥 https://t.co/AyVglunYlc

Michael Appleton @michelappleton Devon Conway’s a good starter.



Runs scored in first five matches of four different types of cricket:

🏏 Test: 223, 83, 73, 135, 109

🏏 ODI: 27, 72, 126, TBC, TBC

🏏 T20I: 41, 65*, 5, 63, 99*

🏏 IPL: 3, 85*, 56, 87, TBC



That’s 1,352 runs in 21 innings - or 64 runs an innings. Devon Conway’s a good starter. Runs scored in first five matches of four different types of cricket:🏏 Test: 223, 83, 73, 135, 109🏏 ODI: 27, 72, 126, TBC, TBC🏏 T20I: 41, 65*, 5, 63, 99*🏏 IPL: 3, 85*, 56, 87, TBCThat’s 1,352 runs in 21 innings - or 64 runs an innings.

Manya @CSKian716 Be scared Sidhu, Conway is coming for your record. Be scared Sidhu, Conway is coming for your record. https://t.co/V7sb1Fl9RL

Jyoti Dhoni💛 @JyotiDhoni07 Tbh Kuldeep is one of my fav bowlers but I have to say this, Conway owned Kuldeep today Tbh Kuldeep is one of my fav bowlers but I have to say this, Conway owned Kuldeep today💥 https://t.co/73P1IEbJLw

BALAJI @deep_extracover CSK has locked a Vijay-Hussey esque opening pair in Conway and Rutu for next 3 4 years atleast. With Rutu seems to be comfortable against pace , and anyways strong against spin and with Conway being secxyy against spin, gonna be a nightmare of a pair in future. CSK has locked a Vijay-Hussey esque opening pair in Conway and Rutu for next 3 4 years atleast. With Rutu seems to be comfortable against pace , and anyways strong against spin and with Conway being secxyy against spin, gonna be a nightmare of a pair in future.

Devon Conway, Dube, Dhoni power CSK to 208/6

Rishabh Pant was happy to put Chennai in to bat and once again the onus was on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway to get off to a good start. Although Gaikwad struggled initially for timing, Conway flew out of the blocks and put the DC bowlers under pressure.

The Kiwi was almost toying with the Delhi bowlers and made great use of his feet to upset their rhythm. Gradually Gaikwad too joined the party and the duo added 110 runs for the first wicket.

After Gaikwad's departure, CSK promoted Shivam Dube to keep the momentum going. Although the all-rounder struggled initially, he smashed Shardul Thakur to all parts of the ground and that got him into the groove.

Conway couldn't get to his hundred, but he set a great platform for the likes of Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni to hit some lusty blows towards the end. Delhi have a strong batting line-up and Chennai's bowling has been inconsistent at times.

However, 209 is still a daunting target and the powerplay will be crucial. CSK will look to unleash their spinners against Delhi's big-hitters and this is where Rishabh Pant's knock will be important as he can dominate the spinners.

