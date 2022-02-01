"Not letting CSK fans feel absence of Faf!"- Fans erupt as Devon Conway smacks third consecutive fifty in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway continued his red-hot form as his sensational 87(49) has put his team in a strong position against the Delhi Capitals (DC).
The 30-year-old has made a stunning impact for CSK ever since he returned to the team and has hit three consecutive half-centuries. Chennai have put on a mammoth total of 208/6, thanks to the impetus the innings got from Conway.
Fans on Twitter hailed Devon Conway for making the most of his opportunities despite being dropped from the team after the first game of the season. Here are some of the reactions:
Devon Conway, Dube, Dhoni power CSK to 208/6
Rishabh Pant was happy to put Chennai in to bat and once again the onus was on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway to get off to a good start. Although Gaikwad struggled initially for timing, Conway flew out of the blocks and put the DC bowlers under pressure.
The Kiwi was almost toying with the Delhi bowlers and made great use of his feet to upset their rhythm. Gradually Gaikwad too joined the party and the duo added 110 runs for the first wicket.
After Gaikwad's departure, CSK promoted Shivam Dube to keep the momentum going. Although the all-rounder struggled initially, he smashed Shardul Thakur to all parts of the ground and that got him into the groove.
Conway couldn't get to his hundred, but he set a great platform for the likes of Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni to hit some lusty blows towards the end. Delhi have a strong batting line-up and Chennai's bowling has been inconsistent at times.
However, 209 is still a daunting target and the powerplay will be crucial. CSK will look to unleash their spinners against Delhi's big-hitters and this is where Rishabh Pant's knock will be important as he can dominate the spinners.
