"Worth every penny spent on him!"- Fans hail Liam Livingstone for breaking Delhi's backbone with the ball in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone once again had a huge impact on the game, but this time with the ball.
The Englishman is known for his hard-hitting prowess. But against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, Livingstone showed why he is more than handy as a bowler too.
The 28-year-old picked up the big wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell and ensured that Delhi couldn't even cross the 160-run mark. His sensational figures of 3/27 made life easy for other bowlers as they managed to restrict DC to just 159/7.
Fans on Twitter hailed Liam Livingstone for proving to be a genuine match-winner with both bat and ball. Some of them also trolled Pant as the DC captain tried to smash Livingstone across the line but ended up getting stumped.
Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh pick up three wickets each
Punjab opted to bowl first and straightaway brought Liam Livingstone into the game by giving him the first over. The 28-year-old gave Punjab the best possible start as he dismissed the dangerous David Warner for a golden duck.
Makeshift opener Sarfaraz Khan launched a stunning counter-attack on PBKS bowlers and allowed Mitchell Marsh to settle at the other end. Sarfaraz's 32(16) gave a great platform for the likes of Pant and Powell to take the game ahead.
The DC skipper smashed Livingstone for a one-handed six. However, Pant got sucked into the moment and went for a blind swing, which cost him his wicket.
Powell tried to play out the spinners, but his natural instincts took over and even he departed trying to smash Livingstone out of the stadium.
Both Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh seemed to have an off-day the way they started with the ball. But they came back strong towards the back end. Marsh's 63 was perhaps the only shining light in a disappointing batting performance from Delhi.
Punjab have a power-packed batting line-up and DC will need early wickets if they need to make a match out of this.