"Worth every penny spent on him!"- Fans hail Liam Livingstone for breaking Delhi's backbone with the ball in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone once again had a huge impact on the game, but this time with the ball.

The Englishman is known for his hard-hitting prowess. But against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, Livingstone showed why he is more than handy as a bowler too.

The 28-year-old picked up the big wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell and ensured that Delhi couldn't even cross the 160-run mark. His sensational figures of 3/27 made life easy for other bowlers as they managed to restrict DC to just 159/7.

Fans on Twitter hailed Liam Livingstone for proving to be a genuine match-winner with both bat and ball. Some of them also trolled Pant as the DC captain tried to smash Livingstone across the line but ended up getting stumped.

Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS Livingstone after dismissing Warner and Pant with off spin and Powell with leg spin #DCvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/ZL7vMmY5x8

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Golden duck for David Warner. Livingstone, the main man of Punjab. Golden duck for David Warner. Livingstone, the main man of Punjab.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Another wicket for Liam Livingstone. Warner, Pant and now Powell. Excellent spell by him, match turning spell. Another wicket for Liam Livingstone. Warner, Pant and now Powell. Excellent spell by him, match turning spell.

Udit @udit_buch Liam Livingstone should play the test match against India. Virat Kohli will gift wrap him his wicket and he has real chance to take a 10-fer against our batting line-up. His batting will only be a bonus. Liam Livingstone should play the test match against India. Virat Kohli will gift wrap him his wicket and he has real chance to take a 10-fer against our batting line-up. His batting will only be a bonus.

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Liam Livingstone's Total Match Impact this IPL now +90, third best behind Buttler and Russell. Liam Livingstone's Total Match Impact this IPL now +90, third best behind Buttler and Russell.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Livingstone smashing at 181 with an average of 135 this tournament casually turning up to get Warner and Pant in a game as well, too easy this game Livingstone smashing at 181 with an average of 135 this tournament casually turning up to get Warner and Pant in a game as well, too easy this game

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The Livingstone show, not with bat but with the ball for a change. The Livingstone show, not with bat but with the ball for a change.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Excellent spell by Liam Livingstone - 3/27 with the wickets of Warner, Pant and Powell. He's giving his best for Punjab Kings, what a player. Excellent spell by Liam Livingstone - 3/27 with the wickets of Warner, Pant and Powell. He's giving his best for Punjab Kings, what a player. https://t.co/0b9YnOWogc

Adithya @Cricthoughts03 Liam Livingstone might become the greatest t20 player



Bowls offspin and legspin with great control



Of course no need to speak about his batting Liam Livingstone might become the greatest t20 player Bowls offspin and legspin with great control Of course no need to speak about his batting

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Livingstone might very soon become one of the must have T20 players in any side if he isn’t already, what an asset to the team,can bat anywhere and for any role, also has such good cricketing smarts even in his bowling. Livingstone might very soon become one of the must have T20 players in any side if he isn’t already, what an asset to the team,can bat anywhere and for any role, also has such good cricketing smarts even in his bowling.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Livingstone has 385 runs, 4 fifties, 8 wickets which includes Pant, Warner, Miller - Livi has arrived in IPL. Livingstone has 385 runs, 4 fifties, 8 wickets which includes Pant, Warner, Miller - Livi has arrived in IPL.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Can't even joke about DC, we have lost a game to Livingstone. #IPL Can't even joke about DC, we have lost a game to Livingstone. #IPL

arfan @Im__Arfan Liam king Livingstone giving his all to carry PBKS to the playoffs. Liam king Livingstone giving his all to carry PBKS to the playoffs.

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh How about having a 180/35 season with the bat and chipping in with off spin to dismiss 2 key players, Pant and Warner in a must win game. This is Livingstone's season. How about having a 180/35 season with the bat and chipping in with off spin to dismiss 2 key players, Pant and Warner in a must win game. This is Livingstone's season.

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Livingstone the most expensive overseas player of this #IPLAuction this far. His big-hitting aside, this is what happens when you can bowl both leg-spin and off-spin. Livingstone the most expensive overseas player of this #IPLAuction this far. His big-hitting aside, this is what happens when you can bowl both leg-spin and off-spin. Livingstone worth every penny spent on him this season twitter.com/shubh_chintak/… Livingstone worth every penny spent on him this season twitter.com/shubh_chintak/…

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Livingstone, what a golden arm. Livingstone, what a golden arm.

KRK @kamaalrkhan He is not a big player who scores too many runs. He is a big player who plays good in big match like #livingstone . For me, #Rishabh and #Kohli are Gadha players. Because they score runs in Faaltu matches only. #DCvsPBKS He is not a big player who scores too many runs. He is a big player who plays good in big match like #livingstone. For me, #Rishabh and #Kohli are Gadha players. Because they score runs in Faaltu matches only. #DCvsPBKS

Snehal Pradhan @SnehalPradhan Livingstone could score a diamond duck today, and he’s still more than earned his match fee. #PBKSvsDC Livingstone could score a diamond duck today, and he’s still more than earned his match fee. #PBKSvsDC

Tasty🔥 @fanboypen England Similing while Watching Him, What an All-rounder They Have. Appriciation Tweet for LivingstoneEngland Similing while Watching Him, What an All-rounder They Have. #IPL2022 Appriciation Tweet for Livingstone👏👏👏 England Similing while Watching Him, What an All-rounder They Have. #IPL2022

Mustafa @MustafaSays_ Livingstone has 385 runs, 4 fifties, 8 wickets this ipl including pant Warner miller should end as a t20 great Livingstone has 385 runs, 4 fifties, 8 wickets this ipl including pant Warner miller should end as a t20 great

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz Pant's ego got the better of him. Well played Livingstone. Pant's ego got the better of him. Well played Livingstone.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Livingstone is a strong contender to win the MVP award of this season. Livingstone is a strong contender to win the MVP award of this season.

Anirudh @OffDrive_ Livingstone is not just a great batter, he's an outstanding bowler as well. He'll rule limited overs cricket in the coming years. #PBKSvsDC Livingstone is not just a great batter, he's an outstanding bowler as well. He'll rule limited overs cricket in the coming years. #PBKSvsDC

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan The one thing that Rishabh Pant needs to learn the most is tempering his ego a bit sometimes! The one thing that Rishabh Pant needs to learn the most is tempering his ego a bit sometimes!

BALAJI @deep_extracover Hahaha Pant....Never change. You keep talking about Average batting impact, positive integration equation, he is great and all, (it may be true) while this Pant does this clownery. At some point, match awareness must get into his game, it's his 6th season ffs..... Hahaha Pant....Never change. You keep talking about Average batting impact, positive integration equation, he is great and all, (it may be true) while this Pant does this clownery. At some point, match awareness must get into his game, it's his 6th season ffs.....

Ankit @ankit_s_kedia @mufaddal_vohra I will be surprised to see Rishabh Pant in WCT20 squad....he is rash, never takes responsibility and throws away wicket in the most careless fashion @mufaddal_vohra I will be surprised to see Rishabh Pant in WCT20 squad....he is rash, never takes responsibility and throws away wicket in the most careless fashion

Udit @udit_buch I didn't want Pant to go Thala post 2011 way, I still don't, but Pant needs to learn maturity from Dhoni. Even in his butchering days, MSD was smart in his approach and not a blind hitter and yet kept on making quick runs. I didn't want Pant to go Thala post 2011 way, I still don't, but Pant needs to learn maturity from Dhoni. Even in his butchering days, MSD was smart in his approach and not a blind hitter and yet kept on making quick runs.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Understand why Pant was kept back, but I think maybe DC could have promoted Axar only at 4 to hit spin. Would have been much suited to take on Brar & Chahar, plus has been batting much better (36.5, 162.22) than Lalit (26.5, 110) this season. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Understand why Pant was kept back, but I think maybe DC could have promoted Axar only at 4 to hit spin. Would have been much suited to take on Brar & Chahar, plus has been batting much better (36.5, 162.22) than Lalit (26.5, 110) this season. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Another match where batting order was messed up. The idea was right, but the personnel to do it was wrong. Having said that, after being 99/3 at the end of 11 overs, DC should have reached 170 despite the pitch slowing down. Pant has to take some blame today. A big knock was twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Another match where batting order was messed up. The idea was right, but the personnel to do it was wrong. Having said that, after being 99/3 at the end of 11 overs, DC should have reached 170 despite the pitch slowing down. Pant has to take some blame today. A big knock was twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Sourabh @1handed_6 Being a Rishabh Pant fan is like being on double edged sword.

He'll give you moments when you can't just applaud him enough and he'll also give you moments when you'll be frustrated at what could have been. Both as player and captain. Being a Rishabh Pant fan is like being on double edged sword.He'll give you moments when you can't just applaud him enough and he'll also give you moments when you'll be frustrated at what could have been. Both as player and captain.

BALAJI @deep_extracover BALAJI @deep_extracover Next game is almost a week away. Need Marsh Nortje to be fit. This team has lots of potential....Must atleast win 6 or 7 games in this season. Playoffs is out of the equation anyways. Next game is almost a week away. Need Marsh Nortje to be fit. This team has lots of potential....Must atleast win 6 or 7 games in this season. Playoffs is out of the equation anyways. They have already won 6 games. That's what expected of them although that itself feels like some over achievement....With Pant as a captain clown with both bat and on the field, this surely Is an achievement. Keep Pant's 30/157 numbers with you. Thanks. twitter.com/deep_extracove… They have already won 6 games. That's what expected of them although that itself feels like some over achievement....With Pant as a captain clown with both bat and on the field, this surely Is an achievement. Keep Pant's 30/157 numbers with you. Thanks. twitter.com/deep_extracove…

Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh pick up three wickets each

Punjab opted to bowl first and straightaway brought Liam Livingstone into the game by giving him the first over. The 28-year-old gave Punjab the best possible start as he dismissed the dangerous David Warner for a golden duck.

Makeshift opener Sarfaraz Khan launched a stunning counter-attack on PBKS bowlers and allowed Mitchell Marsh to settle at the other end. Sarfaraz's 32(16) gave a great platform for the likes of Pant and Powell to take the game ahead.

The DC skipper smashed Livingstone for a one-handed six. However, Pant got sucked into the moment and went for a blind swing, which cost him his wicket.

Powell tried to play out the spinners, but his natural instincts took over and even he departed trying to smash Livingstone out of the stadium.

Both Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh seemed to have an off-day the way they started with the ball. But they came back strong towards the back end. Marsh's 63 was perhaps the only shining light in a disappointing batting performance from Delhi.

Punjab have a power-packed batting line-up and DC will need early wickets if they need to make a match out of this.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar