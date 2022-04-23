×
"49 all-out is so elite, even RCB can't replicate it" - Fans roast Royal Challengers for getting skittled for just 68 in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers collapsed to their second-lowest total ever in IPL history. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 23, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dished out a shocking performance with the bat as they were bundled out for just 68 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

There was never any momentum in the RCB innings as they kept losing wickets in clusters. Perhaps the only saving grace for them was that they didn't get bowled out below their lowest IPL score of 49. Coincidentally, that happened five years ago on the same day - April 23 - against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB batting show absolutely no spine. Their top-order has been especially inconsistent throughout the tournament and some fans took the opportunity to troll them for another failure with the bat. Here are some of the reactions:

23rd April is not a good day for RCB apart from 2013.
RCB facing that one season game where you get net run rate so fcuked you will miss top position or top 2.
This match is also going to screw up RCB's NRR real bad. They will end up as bad as what PBKS or CSK have currently.Every season RCB loses a match so bad that it screws up their prospects of finishing top 2 in the table. Today's is that match for 2021.
23rd April and RCB: https://t.co/tZPjY9iML5
RCB woke up and decided to balance the over-rate issue for this IPL. 😁
RCB bought a replacement for Chahal and using him not only as bowling replacement but also as batting replacement by positioning an all-rounder at No.10.
The way RCB have used Hasaranga, you really got to wonder who was holding a gun to their head to bid till 10crore for him
49 all out is so elite even RCB can't replicate it.
SRH is unreal man 🤣🤣They have some crazy unknown beef with RCB
Watching these two KKR and RCB batting performances back to back is injurious to health.
There's a liminal space after the fall of every 3rd wicket on RCB match days when you go, "nothing can go wrong now because the best batter in the world will walk out now."And then it dawns on you.
RCB's lowest total in IPL history:49 Vs KKR, 2017.68 Vs SRH, 2022.70 Vs CSK, 2019.70 Vs RR, 2014.
RCB's this performance makes up for MI's performance 🤣🤣🤣🤣
RCB is gonna start withdrawing from the tournament from next year if one of their games gets scheduled on a 23rd April.😂😭#IPL
@originalmiks RCB is actually the English test team in disguise
RCB top 3 https://t.co/FouyMmQIuG
Rcb got 2 games vs gt, one each vs srh, csk, rr & pbks lmao 😭 I don't even see us winning 2 from rest 6
Most times getting all out on 70 or below runs in IPL4 times - RCB*4 times - All Other teams#RCBvsSRH
Vintage rcb back in form 😂 #rcb https://t.co/4NekvmWlKl
3-4 good games and everyone forgets who the Real RCB are 🔥 https://t.co/2WNYIRMyOJ
Vintage RCB is back guyz 🥳 https://t.co/Z6X17JAaM5
Safe to say that RCB play IPL only to get embarrassed by SRH at least once in the season.
Anushka Sharma when Virat Kohli comes out to bat…#RCB #Kohli #SRHvsRCB #ViratKohli𓃵 #AnushkaSharma https://t.co/RwafZpazIT
Trophies won by RCB : https://t.co/AGM5nW6LTx
RCB has completed 50 runs#RCBvSRH https://t.co/CgJmiYws0T
RCB's NRR after SRH finish the chase in 8 overs.#RCBvSRH https://t.co/WlnyPGOZzP
This Anuj Rawat experiment needs to stop now for RCB. In 7 matches so far, he's only scored 129 runs at an avg of 16.1 and a SR of 109.3 (6.55 Runs per over).
#RCBvSRH 23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5 23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all outVintage RCB fan on every April 23 : https://t.co/nBoXYHNPXR
Just 4-5 bad games for RCB and people forget who they actually are , This is the Vintage RCB we know. Finally they are back in form. #RCBvKKR
RCB scored the 5th lowest total on their first lowest total anniversary day!
CSK in their poor phase is doing better than this RCB if we are being honest. Such are the levels
Only thing that SRH has to improve is their net run rate.They have to kill this game with in 7 overs which will take their NRR massively up and also dent RCB’s NRR.
vintage RCB is backkk🤣🤣🤣only good thing is kohli won't face the press conference and bad thing faf has to do it😭😭#RCBvSRH https://t.co/AKvvyIFEOk
RCB low score , all haters 🤣😂🤟🤟 https://t.co/NVe2YEdacB
RCB fans watching RCB scoring low score on the exact date on which the got all out on 49 :RCB fans be like :#RCBvSRH https://t.co/ETFFMRjTWL
23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5 23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all outRCB on April 23rds: https://t.co/mviHBIsTQ1
RCB fans watching RCB scoring low score on the exact date on which the got all out on 49 :Vintage RCB 😭😂#RCBvSRH https://t.co/fv23tqhMMk
So disgusting to think Lsg gave 180+ to this RCB batting line-up and couldn't chase against that bowling. Meanwhile pbks showed them their worth 🫡🫡🫡🫡
Rcb fans after seeing their vintage rcb back:#Rcb https://t.co/eygaqiqPmf
Mass @RCBTweets 💥 https://t.co/t3AsdEqHnL
Most inform batsman of RCB Dinesh Karthik gone for Duck, such has been the day of RCB today.
RCB has improved so much over the years 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
RCB 's mobile app was of 49 mb before RCB got wrapped up in 49 in 2017...app got to 68 mb and today they got all out for 68. unreal this😭
Had read a tweet from a RCB fan few days ago saying how they don't really regret not getting back Yuzi because Hass gives that psychological advantage for their batters because of his batting 🤣🤣🤣
Top scorers for RCB tonight Prabhudesai 15 Extras 12 Maxwell 12
RCB think just because they have great batting depth they have to show it off to the rest of the league every game
Such good hitting from Abhishek that even SRH fans are ruing RCB scored so less. #IPL

Kohli's second golden duck in a row was the highlight of RCB's collapse

RCB's top-three of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli were all gone in the second over of the innings, thanks to Marco Jansen's sensational bowling. Kohli got his second golden duck in a row, which just goes to show the drastic drop-off in the star batter's form.

Glenn Maxwell and Suyash Prabhudessai were the only batters to reach the two-figure mark as they tried to absorb the pressure and then counter-attack. However, after Jansen's opening burst, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Jagadeesha Suchith joined the action and made more inroads into the opposition batting line-up.

Even their in-form batter Dinesh Karthik couldn't rescue them once again as he had to depart for a duck. The lower-order showed some brief resistance to ensure that they cross the 49-run mark. However, the SRH bowlers were too good and a collective bowling effort saw the batting team get bowled out for just 68.

Keeping the net run rate in mind, the Sunrisers made full use of the powerplay and got the chase done in just eight overs to win by nine wickets. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have played some great cricket this season and will need to forget this game ahead of their next contest.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

