"49 all-out is so elite, even RCB can't replicate it" - Fans roast Royal Challengers for getting skittled for just 68 in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dished out a shocking performance with the bat as they were bundled out for just 68 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.
There was never any momentum in the RCB innings as they kept losing wickets in clusters. Perhaps the only saving grace for them was that they didn't get bowled out below their lowest IPL score of 49. Coincidentally, that happened five years ago on the same day - April 23 - against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB batting show absolutely no spine. Their top-order has been especially inconsistent throughout the tournament and some fans took the opportunity to troll them for another failure with the bat. Here are some of the reactions:
Kohli's second golden duck in a row was the highlight of RCB's collapse
RCB's top-three of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli were all gone in the second over of the innings, thanks to Marco Jansen's sensational bowling. Kohli got his second golden duck in a row, which just goes to show the drastic drop-off in the star batter's form.
Glenn Maxwell and Suyash Prabhudessai were the only batters to reach the two-figure mark as they tried to absorb the pressure and then counter-attack. However, after Jansen's opening burst, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Jagadeesha Suchith joined the action and made more inroads into the opposition batting line-up.
Even their in-form batter Dinesh Karthik couldn't rescue them once again as he had to depart for a duck. The lower-order showed some brief resistance to ensure that they cross the 49-run mark. However, the SRH bowlers were too good and a collective bowling effort saw the batting team get bowled out for just 68.
Keeping the net run rate in mind, the Sunrisers made full use of the powerplay and got the chase done in just eight overs to win by nine wickets. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have played some great cricket this season and will need to forget this game ahead of their next contest.
Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.