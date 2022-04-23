"49 all-out is so elite, even RCB can't replicate it" - Fans roast Royal Challengers for getting skittled for just 68 in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dished out a shocking performance with the bat as they were bundled out for just 68 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

There was never any momentum in the RCB innings as they kept losing wickets in clusters. Perhaps the only saving grace for them was that they didn't get bowled out below their lowest IPL score of 49. Coincidentally, that happened five years ago on the same day - April 23 - against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see RCB batting show absolutely no spine. Their top-order has been especially inconsistent throughout the tournament and some fans took the opportunity to troll them for another failure with the bat. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra 23rd April is not a good day for RCB apart from 2013. 23rd April is not a good day for RCB apart from 2013.

Sai @akakrcb6 RCB facing that one season game where you get net run rate so fcuked you will miss top position or top 2. RCB facing that one season game where you get net run rate so fcuked you will miss top position or top 2.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan This match is also going to screw up RCB's NRR real bad. They will end up as bad as what PBKS or CSK have currently.



Every season RCB loses a match so bad that it screws up their prospects of finishing top 2 in the table. Today's is that match for 2021. This match is also going to screw up RCB's NRR real bad. They will end up as bad as what PBKS or CSK have currently.Every season RCB loses a match so bad that it screws up their prospects of finishing top 2 in the table. Today's is that match for 2021.

Manya @CSKian716 23rd April and RCB: 23rd April and RCB: https://t.co/tZPjY9iML5

KASHISH @crickashish217 RCB woke up and decided to balance the over-rate issue for this IPL. RCB woke up and decided to balance the over-rate issue for this IPL. 😁

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues RCB bought a replacement for Chahal and using him not only as bowling replacement but also as batting replacement by positioning an all-rounder at No.10. RCB bought a replacement for Chahal and using him not only as bowling replacement but also as batting replacement by positioning an all-rounder at No.10.

Dave @CricketDave27 The way RCB have used Hasaranga, you really got to wonder who was holding a gun to their head to bid till 10crore for him The way RCB have used Hasaranga, you really got to wonder who was holding a gun to their head to bid till 10crore for him

Manya @CSKian716 49 all out is so elite even RCB can't replicate it. 49 all out is so elite even RCB can't replicate it.

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 SRH is unreal man 🤣🤣



They have some crazy unknown beef with RCB SRH is unreal man 🤣🤣They have some crazy unknown beef with RCB

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues Watching these two KKR and RCB batting performances back to back is injurious to health. Watching these two KKR and RCB batting performances back to back is injurious to health.

Harigovind S @HolyCricket_513 There's a liminal space after the fall of every 3rd wicket on RCB match days when you go, "nothing can go wrong now because the best batter in the world will walk out now."



And then it dawns on you. There's a liminal space after the fall of every 3rd wicket on RCB match days when you go, "nothing can go wrong now because the best batter in the world will walk out now."And then it dawns on you.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra RCB's lowest total in IPL history:



49 Vs KKR, 2017.

68 Vs SRH, 2022.

70 Vs CSK, 2019.

70 Vs RR, 2014. RCB's lowest total in IPL history:49 Vs KKR, 2017.68 Vs SRH, 2022.70 Vs CSK, 2019.70 Vs RR, 2014.

Vaibhav @vbhv45 RCB's this performance makes up for MI's performance 🤣🤣🤣🤣 RCB's this performance makes up for MI's performance 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel

#IPL RCB is gonna start withdrawing from the tournament from next year if one of their games gets scheduled on a 23rd April. RCB is gonna start withdrawing from the tournament from next year if one of their games gets scheduled on a 23rd April.😂😭#IPL

Scarlett @ScarlettSport @originalmiks RCB is actually the English test team in disguise @originalmiks RCB is actually the English test team in disguise

arfan @Im__Arfan I don't even see us winning 2 from rest 6 Rcb got 2 games vs gt, one each vs srh, csk, rr & pbks lmaoI don't even see us winning 2 from rest 6 Rcb got 2 games vs gt, one each vs srh, csk, rr & pbks lmao 😭 I don't even see us winning 2 from rest 6

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



4 times - RCB*

4 times - All Other teams



#RCBvsSRH Most times getting all out on 70 or below runs in IPL4 times - RCB*4 times - All Other teams Most times getting all out on 70 or below runs in IPL4 times - RCB*4 times - All Other teams#RCBvsSRH

Sagar Shinde @fcbsagarrrr45 3-4 good games and everyone forgets who the Real RCB are 3-4 good games and everyone forgets who the Real RCB are 🔥 https://t.co/2WNYIRMyOJ

i @ShaheenHypebot Safe to say that RCB play IPL only to get embarrassed by SRH at least once in the season. Safe to say that RCB play IPL only to get embarrassed by SRH at least once in the season.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This Anuj Rawat experiment needs to stop now for RCB. In 7 matches so far, he's only scored 129 runs at an avg of 16.1 and a SR of 109.3 (6.55 Runs per over). This Anuj Rawat experiment needs to stop now for RCB. In 7 matches so far, he's only scored 129 runs at an avg of 16.1 and a SR of 109.3 (6.55 Runs per over).

Cric kid  @ritvik5_ #RCBvSRH

23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5



23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out



23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all out



Vintage RCB fan on every April 23 : 23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/523rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all outVintage RCB fan on every April 23 : #RCBvSRH 23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5 23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all outVintage RCB fan on every April 23 : https://t.co/nBoXYHNPXR

S ∆ C H I |🇮🇳 @fadesachi06 Just 4-5 bad games for RCB and people forget who they actually are , This is the Vintage RCB we know. Finally they are back in form. #RCBvKKR Just 4-5 bad games for RCB and people forget who they actually are , This is the Vintage RCB we know. Finally they are back in form. #RCBvKKR

R R @RacchaRidhvik RCB scored the 5th lowest total on their first lowest total anniversary day! RCB scored the 5th lowest total on their first lowest total anniversary day!

v. @v1mal7 CSK in their poor phase is doing better than this RCB if we are being honest. Such are the levels CSK in their poor phase is doing better than this RCB if we are being honest. Such are the levels

Prasanna @prasannalara Only thing that SRH has to improve is their net run rate.They have to kill this game with in 7 overs which will take their NRR massively up and also dent RCB’s NRR. Only thing that SRH has to improve is their net run rate.They have to kill this game with in 7 overs which will take their NRR massively up and also dent RCB’s NRR.

❥ᴀdvi @ishq_bahara

only good thing is kohli won't face the press conference and bad thing faf has to do it

#RCBvSRH vintage RCB is backkk🤣🤣🤣only good thing is kohli won't face the press conference and bad thing faf has to do it vintage RCB is backkk🤣🤣🤣only good thing is kohli won't face the press conference and bad thing faf has to do it😭😭#RCBvSRH https://t.co/AKvvyIFEOk

Rohit 🤡 @Rohit3Dx

RCB fans be like :

#RCBvSRH RCB fans watching RCB scoring low score on the exact date on which the got all out on 49 :RCB fans be like : RCB fans watching RCB scoring low score on the exact date on which the got all out on 49 :RCB fans be like :#RCBvSRH https://t.co/ETFFMRjTWL

Sagar @sagarcasm 23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5



23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out



23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all out



RCB on April 23rds: 23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5 23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all outRCB on April 23rds: https://t.co/mviHBIsTQ1

Onkar_💫 @Onkar_ok127

Vintage RCB

#RCBvSRH RCB fans watching RCB scoring low score on the exact date on which the got all out on 49 :Vintage RCB RCB fans watching RCB scoring low score on the exact date on which the got all out on 49 :Vintage RCB 😭😂#RCBvSRH https://t.co/fv23tqhMMk

vru @BringHopeToUs So disgusting to think Lsg gave 180+ to this RCB batting line-up and couldn't chase against that bowling. Meanwhile pbks showed them their worth 🫡🫡🫡🫡 So disgusting to think Lsg gave 180+ to this RCB batting line-up and couldn't chase against that bowling. Meanwhile pbks showed them their worth 🫡🫡🫡🫡

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Most inform batsman of RCB Dinesh Karthik gone for Duck, such has been the day of RCB today. Most inform batsman of RCB Dinesh Karthik gone for Duck, such has been the day of RCB today.

` @FourOverthrows twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 23/4/2017 - RCB 49 for 10

23/4/2022 - RCB 49 for 7 23/4/2017 - RCB 49 for 1023/4/2022 - RCB 49 for 7 RCB has improved so much over the years RCB has improved so much over the years 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Ashwikk. @ImAsh045 RCB 's mobile app was of 49 mb before RCB got wrapped up in 49 in 2017...app got to 68 mb and today they got all out for 68. unreal this RCB 's mobile app was of 49 mb before RCB got wrapped up in 49 in 2017...app got to 68 mb and today they got all out for 68. unreal this😭

Aniket @MiddleStump_ Had read a tweet from a RCB fan few days ago saying how they don't really regret not getting back Yuzi because Hass gives that psychological advantage for their batters because of his batting 🤣🤣🤣 Had read a tweet from a RCB fan few days ago saying how they don't really regret not getting back Yuzi because Hass gives that psychological advantage for their batters because of his batting 🤣🤣🤣

R R @RacchaRidhvik Top scorers for RCB tonight

Prabhudesai 15

Extras 12

Maxwell 12 Top scorers for RCB tonight Prabhudesai 15 Extras 12 Maxwell 12

Dave @CricketDave27 RCB think just because they have great batting depth they have to show it off to the rest of the league every game RCB think just because they have great batting depth they have to show it off to the rest of the league every game

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Such good hitting from Abhishek that even SRH fans are ruing RCB scored so less. #IPL Such good hitting from Abhishek that even SRH fans are ruing RCB scored so less. #IPL

Kohli's second golden duck in a row was the highlight of RCB's collapse

RCB's top-three of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli were all gone in the second over of the innings, thanks to Marco Jansen's sensational bowling. Kohli got his second golden duck in a row, which just goes to show the drastic drop-off in the star batter's form.

Glenn Maxwell and Suyash Prabhudessai were the only batters to reach the two-figure mark as they tried to absorb the pressure and then counter-attack. However, after Jansen's opening burst, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Jagadeesha Suchith joined the action and made more inroads into the opposition batting line-up.

Even their in-form batter Dinesh Karthik couldn't rescue them once again as he had to depart for a duck. The lower-order showed some brief resistance to ensure that they cross the 49-run mark. However, the SRH bowlers were too good and a collective bowling effort saw the batting team get bowled out for just 68.

Keeping the net run rate in mind, the Sunrisers made full use of the powerplay and got the chase done in just eight overs to win by nine wickets. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have played some great cricket this season and will need to forget this game ahead of their next contest.

