IPL 2022: "A bit disappointed with the last few games" - Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler on his recent dip in form

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has said that he's disappointed with his recent batting form in IPL 2022. However, the keeper-batter added that he will take confidence from his earlier outings in the tournament.

Buttler ruled the run-scoring charts in the first few weeks of the competition, scoring three centuries to become the Orange Cap holder. With 629 runs, he still holds the Orange Cap, but the Englishman has had single-figure scores in his last three innings.

The 31-year old acknowledged his disappointment with his failings in the last few games but insisted on taking confidence from his previous outings. He said, as quoted by The Times of India:

"I've obviously been delighted with my form in the IPL, but a bit disappointed with the last few games. The first half of the tournament, I was playing some of the best cricket, and I'm still taking lots of confidence from that going into playoffs."

The right-hander scored tons against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Buttler's highest score in the IPL is 124, scored against SunRisers Hyderabad last year.

"I'm really enjoying the responsibility of leading this team" - Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals' keeper-batter Sanju Samson has said that he has grown both as a leader and batter and is enjoying the dual responsibility. The Kerala-born player said that plenty of players contribute their ideas, so it's important to listen to everyone. He said:

"I think I've actually developed and kept on learning as a batter and also as a captain. I'm really enjoying the responsibility of leading this team, especially with so many experienced players on our side."

Samson added:

"I do receive a lot of information, a lot of suggestions. So, I'm really enjoying the unity and willingness of everyone to contribute to the team, and I think it's very important to listen to everyone."

Rajasthan Royals will face the top-ranked Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The inaugural IPL champions have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

