"He was happy to be in Ruturaj's shadow" - Aakash Chopra on Devon Conway's knock in CSK-SRH IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Devon Conway for playing second fiddle to Ruturaj Gaikwad in Sunday night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Conway scored an unbeaten 85 off 55 deliveries and strung together a 182-run partnership for the opening wicket with Gaikwad. The duo's efforts helped CSK set a mammoth 203-run target for SRH and they went on to win the match by 13 runs.

While picking Gaikwad as the star performer of the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was also all praise for Conway, saying:

"Ruturaj and Conway's pairing will go a long way. Here he (Conway) kept his ego aside, kept on taking singles and bringing Ruturaj on strike. Rutu was batting well and he (Conway) was happy to be in his (Ruturaj's) shadow. And then, he also batted aggressively and took the team beyond 200."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was slightly critical of CSK's decision to drop Conway after just one match at the start of IPL 2022. Chopra elaborated:

"I was slightly surprised and disappointed. Honestly speaking, I will put my hand up, Chennai doesn't do like this. You let Faf go and bought Conway, when you have picked him, play him at least, you left him out after playing one match, why?"

Conway was benched after scoring just three runs in CSK's tournament opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was recalled into the playing XI for last night's match against SRH when Dwayne Bravo was ruled out due to injury.

"This lion is not getting old" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's reflexes while batting at No. 3 for CSK

MS Dhoni smashed an Umran Malik delivery over covers for four [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also pointed out that MS Dhoni showed that he has not lost his mojo during his brief stay at the crease. He observed:

"Surprise surprise, MS Dhoni also came at No. 3 and his reflexes, this lion is not getting old. It is the curious case of Benjamin Button, curious case of MSD who is rewinding the clock back again."

While acknowledging that Kane Williamson's hands were tied due to Washington Sundar's injury, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player was slightly critical of the SRH skipper's handling of Umran Malik. Chopra explained:

"Washi got injured. You should write handle with care against his name, the fragile sticker should be put on him because he got injured again. When he was not bowling, Kane Williamson did not have options. He got Markram and Shashank to bowl. I felt for the first time in the tournament he missed a trick. Umran Malik was getting hit - he shouldn't have been given the third over, should have stopped him there and got him back later."

Malik was given a third over on the trot during CSK's innings even though he had conceded 24 runs in his first two overs. Aiden Markram and Malik were smashed for 77 runs in the six overs they bowled in tandem from the seventh to the 12th over.

