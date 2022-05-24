"Jos Buttler to score runs finally" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 clash vs GT 

Aakash Chopra expects Jos Buttler to be back amongst the runs for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Buttler, with 629 runs to his name, is the Orange Cap holder in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. However, he has managed just 63 runs in his last five innings and has failed to reach the double-digit mark in his last three knocks.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Buttler is likely to be back to his run-scoring ways. However, he also sounded a warning note for the Rajasthan Royals opener. He explained:

"What do I expect from Rajasthan, I expect Jos Buttler to score runs finally but this is not the pitch on which runs will be scored easily. When you go to a moving pitch, you want to go with form and not without it. We saw Simarjeet's ball swing slightly, it got his outside edge and he was caught at slip."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Royals will emerge victorious if Sanju Samson makes a substantial contribution with the bat. Chopra elaborated:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is playing beautifully through the line, will have to play a little more carefully on this pitch. I think Sanju Samson holds the key. If Sanju Samson scores more than 40 runs, there is no issue, they will win."

Samson has aggregated 374 runs at a middling average of 28.76 in IPL 2022 thus far. The Rajasthan Royals skipper was run out by Hardik Pandya after having scored 11 runs in the league phase fixture between the two sides.

"Ravichandran Ashwin will again come to bat up the order" - Aakash Chopra feels Rajasthan Royals can lose early wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin played a match-winning knock against the Chennai Super Kings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravichandran Ashwin will be once again be elevated in the Rajasthan Royals batting order. He reasoned:

"Devdutt Padikkal is playing well, I expect him to play well. I feel Ravichandran Ashwin will again come to bat up the order in this match, he might come at No. 3 or No. 4 because wickets can fall early and he is technically good against fast bowling."

The 44-year-old concluded by asking the inaugural IPL champions to field Kuldeep Sen in the playing XI instead of Obed McCoy. Chopra said:

"In the bowling, Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal are both amazing, they will do their job, however the pitch might be. I want a change in the fast bowling. I want them to play with only three overseas players, play Kuldeep Sen for Obed McCoy because Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen and Trent Boult are the guys on this pitch."

Sen conceded 51 runs in the Rajasthan Royals' league phase match against the Titans. However, his extra pace could prove handy on the generally seamer-friendly Eden Gardens pitch.

