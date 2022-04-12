“If Josh Hazlewood comes in, the bowling will look stronger” - Aakash Chopra feels RCB could be too good for CSK in IPL 2022 clash

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a significant upper hand over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) heading into Tuesday’s IPL 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. According to Chopra, Josh Hazlewood’s presence in the playing XI will make Bangalore even stronger.

RCB are on a high, having won their last three matches in a row. In their previous IPL 2022 match, they defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets. CSK, on the other hand, are yet to win a game this season, losing four on the bounce.

Previewing Tuesday's game, Chopra stated that Bangalore are looking far too strong for Chennai. Pointing out to RCB’s impressive bowling resources, he said on his YouTube channel:

“Mohammed Siraj has been expensive but he had started the season quite well. If Josh Hazlewood comes in and, with Akash Deep bowling really well, the bowling will look stronger. Remember Shahbaz (Ahmed) is not bowling much, so he can also be utilized. They have Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror, who can also turn their arms over. This team is looking balanced. The way RCB are playing, they will go a long way in the tournament.”

Bangalore bowled first against Mumbai and restricted them to 151 for six. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel both claimed two wickets each without giving away too many runs. Akash Deep also impressed with figures of one for 20, which included a maiden over as well. Anuj Rawat then scored a half-century to comfortably guide the chase.

“CSK have too many problems” - Aakash Chopra on why Chennai may struggle against RCB

Shifting focus to Chennai, Chopra opined that they are unlikely to impress as they are faced with too many seemingly unending problems.

Picking out a few, he explained:

“They have lost most wickets in the powerplay and have taken the least number of wickets with the ball in hand. In the opening partnership, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t scored runs yet after four matches. He was looking decent in the last match but got out to a good ball from T Natarajan. I think Bangalore will win the match because CSK have too many problems.”

Chennai were hammered by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2022 match. They managed only 154 for seven while batting first, which SRH chased down with utmost ease.

Edited by Samya Majumdar