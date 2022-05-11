“Devdutt Padikkal is batting slowly” - Aakash Chopra feels RR could struggle in Hetmyer’s absence for IPL 2022 match vs DC

Aakash Chopra reckons that Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) batting could struggle in Shimron Hetmyer’s absence for their IPL 2022 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, 11 May. The former Indian opener was particularly concerned with the form of Devdutt Padikkal, who has a strike rate of under 120 in the ongoing edition.

Hetmyer, 25, has done a brilliant job for RR as a finisher this season. However, he flew home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. He will thus miss out on the match against Delhi at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Previewing the encounter, Chopra admitted that Rajasthan are likely to be impacted by Hetmyer’s absence. He batted for Rassie van der Dussen to be included in the playing XI in place of the West Indian dasher.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old said:

“Devdutt Padikkal is batting slowly. In the last match, Hetmyer came in and rescued them. If Hetmyer is not there, I think Rassie van der Dussen might come in. After that, there is Riyan Parag. The batting suddenly looks weak. If DC can get rid of the top three, there is a possibility of them getting on top.”

Hetmyer has smashed 291 runs in 11 matches at an average of 72.75 and a strike rate of 166.29. In Rajasthan’s previous match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), he hammered an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls as RR chased down 190 with six wickets in hand.

Chopra praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for grabbing his chance and setting up the win against Punjab. The former cricketer added:

“RR changed their opening combination in the last game and it worked as Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant. He played really well. But I have a humble submission for Sanju Samson - ‘give yourself a little more time and bat longer’.”

Jaiswal was Player of the Match for his quickfire 68 off 41 against PBKS while Samson contributed 23 off 12 balls.

“Bowling is definitely RR’s strength” - Aakash Chopra

Chopra has no concerns over Rajasthan’s bowling. Describing it as their strong suit, he said all the bowlers are doing well even though Trent Boult has been a bit unlucky with wickets.

The cricketer-turned-analyst concluded:

“Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are bowling nicely. In the last match, Chahal impressed again. Boult is a little unlucky as he is not getting as many wickets. Prasidh Krishna is a good bowler and I like Kuldeep Sen as well. Bowling is definitely RR’s strength.”

Yuzvendra Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder with 22 wickets from 11 matches. While Prasidh Krishna has claimed 13 scalps, Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult have picked up nine wickets each.

Edited by Samya Majumdar