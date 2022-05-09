"Chennai Super Kings and left-handed opening batters is a different love story" - Aakash Chopra lauds Devon Conway's knock vs DC in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Devon Conway's success at the top of the order has continued the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) love affair with left-handed overseas openers.

Conway smashed 87 runs off 49 balls in Sunday (May 8) night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC). His knock helped the defending champions post a massive total of 208/6 on the board, and they went on to win the match by a huge margin of 91 runs.

While reviewing the CSK-DC clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra chose Conway as the star performer, saying:

"I force you to choose Devon Conway. Conway will go a long way, what a guy he is. Chennai Super Kings and left-handed opening batters is a different love story - first it was Matthew Hayden, after that Michael Hussey and now Devon Conway."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the left-handed opener has been in sensational form since his return to the CSK lineup. Chopra elaborated:

"You played him just one match at the start. After that you said 'thank you, tata' to him, then he went to South Africa, got married and came back. Now when you have played him, he has scored three consecutive half-centuries."

Before yesterday's knock, Conway scored an unbeaten 85 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 56 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in CSK's previous two games.

"The way he is playing spin, he is sensational" - Aakash Chopra on Devon Conway

Devon Conway took Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of Conway's handling of the Delhi Capitals spinners. He observed:

"The way he has scored, you say what a player he is. He plays fast bowling well in any case because he is brought up in South Africa, now plays for New Zealand, but the way he is playing spin, he is sensational."

The 44-year-old placed the Kiwi opener on a high pedestal in terms of his batsmanship against the spinners. Chopra stated:

"We have not seen anyone play spin better than him in the entire tournament. We have seen Jos (Buttler), KL Rahul, Suryakumar (Yadav) but no one has played spin better than him. He was reading Kuldeep from his hand, shots over cover and on the leg side. Axar Patel - I mean he was absolutely sensational."

Conway was particularly aggressive against Kuldeep Yadav. He hit three sixes and four fours against the left-arm wrist-spinner and forced Rishabh Pant to take his wicket-taking weapon out of the attack.

Edited by Sai Krishna