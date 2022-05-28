"You are unable to understand how to stop him" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jos Buttler's match-winning knock in RR-RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jos Buttler for playing a match-winning knock in Friday's (May 27) IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 encounter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Buttler smashed an unbeaten 106 off just 60 balls, a knock studded with 10 fours and six sixes. His innings helped the Royals chase down a 158-run target with relative ease to qualify for the IPL 2022 final.

While reviewing the RR-RCB game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Jos Buttler as the star performer, saying:

"He came in the second innings, who goes by the name of Jos the boss. This player is incredible, you are unable to understand how to stop him because you generally score such big runs when you play risk-free cricket."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Buttler plays substantial knocks despite taking risks. Chopra elaborated:

"He takes risks but it doesn't look like that. It is not a risk but there are huge rewards, give him a lot of awards, he takes them along every time. More than 800 runs, he scored 80 runs in the last match, the start was slow and accelerated later. He realized later that the runs were slightly short, a few more should have been scored."

Buttler had scored 89 runs off 56 balls in the Qualifier 1 encounter against the Gujarat Titans. However, he was circumspect in the first part of that innings, with his first 39 runs coming off 38 balls.

"It was just one-way traffic" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler's blazing knock

Aakash Chopra highlighted that there was no stopping Jos Buttler in Friday's game once he started taking the attack to the RCB bowlers. He explained:

"This time when he got to bat in the second innings, we had discussed earlier that he has an incredible average on this pitch, and that is what happened. The way he played, started as an opener and once he got set and started hitting, there was no looking back. It was just one-way traffic."

The 44-year-old concluded by placing Buttler on a high pedestal. Chopra observed:

"They (RR) scored a total of 161 runs in which Jos has 106, he is a different guy. He even takes a catch in the deep, stops the ball by putting in the dive and hits a century as well, remains unbeaten. It is the fourth century, actually the best T20 batter in the world."

Jos Buttler, with 824 runs, is miles ahead of all the other batters in the Orange Cap race. The England wicketkeeper-batter will hope to smash another century in the final and take the Royals to their second IPL title.

