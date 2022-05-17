"Gabbar lost to Thakur this time as well" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shardul Thakur's match-winning spell in DC-PBKS IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shardul Thakur for bowling a match-winning spell in Monday's (May 16) IPL 2022 encounter between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Thakur registered figures of 4/36 in his four-over spell as PBKS failed to chase a 160-run target, losing the match by 17 runs. The DC seamer's four dismissals included the prized scalp of Shikhar Dhawan, who is fondly called Gabbar.

While reviewing the DC-PBKS clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Shardul Thakur's spell as a game-defining effort. He reasoned:

"It has to be Lord Thakur. Cometh the hour, cometh the Thakur. The first over was critical, it was the sixth over - Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, he dismissed both of them in one over. If we see from Sholay's era, Thakur and Gabbar don't get along. Gabbar loses this fight and Gabbar lost to Thakur this time as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Thakur's dismissals of Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the last over of the powerplay were commendable. He explained:

"It was a pitch on which you were going towards your spinners for wickets and in such a case if your fast bowler gives you two wickets - clap your hands. Nortje had given one wicket earlier, Axar and Kuldeep were to come, it was known that they will pick up wickets but Shardul picking up wickets I think was incredible."

Thakur first had Rajapaksa caught by Anrich Nortje at point while going for a big heave towards the leg side. He then surprised Dhawan with extra bounce from a length, and the PBKS opener nicked the ball to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

"His bowling was there in two phases" - Aakash Chopra on Shardul Thakur striking at the death as well

Shardul Thakur was chosen as the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that Thakur was slightly expensive, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the wickets he picked up were more crucial. He observed:

"Actually his bowling was there in two phases. It was not that he was not expensive, he gave 36 runs in his four overs but picked up four wickets, his best ever IPL figures."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Shardul Thakur was also instrumental in giving the final touches to the Capitals' win. He elaborated:

"In the end, when it seemed that Jitesh Sharma will do the genie job, nothing happened. He (Thakur) dismissed him as well, a good catch from David Warner. Then Kagiso Rabada hit a six and he dismissed him as well. He kept the match in his grasp with the four wickets and helped Delhi win."

Thakur had Jitesh Sharma brilliantly caught by David Warner at long-off, just when the PBKS wicketkeeper-batter seemed to have brought his side back into the game. He then had Kagiso Rabada caught by Rovman Powell in the same position to all but seal the match in the Capitals' favor.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh