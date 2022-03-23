"I am expecting him to have another stellar season" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has made a few predictions for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2022.

CSK are the most consistent team in the history of the IPL. Although their four titles are one short of the Mumbai Indians' record, they have failed to make the knockouts just once in the 14 editions of the league played thus far.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad will have another great season for the franchise. He predicted:

"Who will be the highest run-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings? You can put Devon Conway and Moeen Ali's names in that but I am going with Ruturaj Gaikwad. I am expecting him to have another stellar season. He could be the Chennai Super Kings' highest run-getter this time as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Adam Milne will be the most successful bowler for CSK if Deepak Chahar is rendered hors de combat for the first few matches. Chopra reasoned:

"Who can get the most wickets? It was a no-brainer to put Deepak Chahar's name but with his unavailability, even if it is for a short time, you have to look elsewhere. I am going with Adam Milne if Chahar misses more than 3 matches because I am seeing Adam Milne playing a lot of matches on the grounds in Mumbai and Maharashtra."

Milne was part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. The New Zealand speedster picked up just three wickets in the four matches he played for the franchise last year.

"I am going with Moeen Ali" - Aakash Chopra on the Chennai Super Kings player likely to have the best strike rate

Moeen Ali was predominantly used at No. 3 by the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Moeen Ali as CSK's likely most destructive batter in IPL 2022. He elaborated:

"What about highest strike rate? I will say keep just one name. This team does not say that we have so many strikers, the five fingers combine to make the fist. I am going with Moeen Ali to have the highest strike rate in this season."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting that the Chennai Super Kings will make the IPL 2022 playoffs. Chopra observed:

"Where are they likely to finish? I think they should reach the final four. Let's be honest the path is not going to be that easy but this team does it, they manage."

CSK have reassembled most of the players from last year's title-winning squad. While age might not be on their side, the experience of playing on the big stage might work to their advantage.

Edited by Sai Krishna

