"It is not an ideal scenario" - Aakash Chopra on Mayank Agarwal's challenges as Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the challenges Mayank Agarwal could face as Punjab Kings' full-time captain in IPL 2022.

Agarwal was one of just two players, Arshdeep Singh being the other, to be retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He was also named the 2014 finalists' captain after the auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel. Chopra opined that Agarwal being appointed captain only after the auction was not perfect, explaining:

"Punjab Kings are perennial underachievers. Can Mayank Agarwal change their fortune? It is a different challenge altogether because he was declared the captain when the auction had happened, and everyone had gone home. There has been a team that's been prepared and a captain that's been announced; it is not an ideal scenario."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player reckons that the franchise was unsure of their captaincy choice ahead of the auction, observing:

"It seemed they might make Shikhar Dhawan the captain because they bought him at the auction. You had retained Mayank but did not announce him as the captain. The feeling that you get is that 100% buy-in was not there at the time of the auction."

Shikhar Dhawan was considered one of the hot favourites to take up the Punjab Kings' captaincy after the veteran opener was picked up at the auction. However, the franchise opted to go with Agarwal, probably considering the long-term perspective.

"Mayank Agarwal is a team-before-self player" - Aakash Chopra

Mayank Agarwal has been the aggressor at the top of the order for Punjab Kings [P/C: iplt20.com]

While lauding Mayank Agarwal for his selfless nature, Chopra wants the new Punjab Kings captain to stamp his authority in team selection, saying:

"What goes wrong with Punjab generally is that they make a lot of changes. The team is looking good this time. Mayank is a team-before-self player; he will put his life but you just put your foot down that you will not change, whether it is Anil Bhai (Kumble) or anyone."

The renowned commentator concluded by pointing out that Agarwal might not have a long reign as captain if he doesn't deliver the goods. Chopra said:

"An odd change is okay, but I am not going to make wholesale changes even when the team is losing. I think that's Mayank's biggest challenge because if he goes with the wind, the Punjab Kings' history tells that captains do not stay there for long."

The Kings have assembled a good squad at the IPL 2022 auction. They will hope that the players rise to the occasion and help them win their maiden IPL title.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Mayank Agarwal the right choice as Punjab Kings skipper? Yes No 38 votes so far