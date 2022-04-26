"Jaddu is reeling under the pressure of captaincy" - Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's handling of bowlers and indifferent form in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja has been found slightly wanting both as captain and player in IPL 2022 thus far.

Jadeja was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just before the start of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, with MS Dhoni opting to pass on the mantle to him. Not only has the all-rounder dished out underwhelming performances to date, but CSK are also languishing at ninth spot in the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on CSK's loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in last night's IPL 2022 encounter. He said the following about Ravindra Jadeja's handling of his bowling resources:

"I am feeling that Jaddu is reeling under the pressure of captaincy. Dwayne Bravo did pick up wickets but Pretorius conceded 50 runs. I was thinking - Mitchell Santner conceded only eight runs in two overs. Why did you not get him to bowl, you gave him only two overs."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also questioned Jadeja's decision to under-bowl himself. Chopra elaborated:

"Pretorius gave 50 and you got him to bowl his full quota of four overs. Jaddu himself bowls just two overs. Agree there were left-handers at the ground but you can bowl left-arm spin to lefties."

Dwaine Pretorius bowled a decent first couple of overs, conceding just 14 runs. However, he was taken to the cleaners in his final two overs, especially the last one, in which he conceded 22 runs.

"Ravindra Jadeja's bat is not hitting the ball" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja has struggled to play the big shots in IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about Jadeja's batting, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the CSK skipper went at a pedestrian pace for the majority of his innings. He explained:

"Jaddu's bat is not hitting the ball, neither against Mumbai nor here. Ravindra Jadeja scored 21 runs off 16 balls, which included a six off the second-last ball of the last over. The game was done and dusted. Till the time the six was not hit, he was run-a-ball 14 runs."

The renowned commentator concluded by stating that Jadeja's indifferent performances with both bat and ball spell trouble for both CSK and Team India. Chopra observed:

"He is struggling for form and that is a huge huge concern in my opinion for the Chennai franchise and India as well because he is neither picking up wickets with the ball nor scoring runs with the bat."

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 112 runs at a below-par average and strike rate of 22.40 and 121.73 respectively in IPL 2022 thus far. The left-arm spinner has also picked up just five wickets in eight matches and has conceded an average of 8.19 runs per over.

LIVE POLL Q. Is the pressure of captaincy taking a toll on Ravindra Jadeja's game? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna