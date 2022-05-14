"When they lose, they lose so badly, that it becomes a reason for regret" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's massive loss to PBKS in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) tendency to lose by massive margins could cost them a playoff spot in IPL 2022.

Faf du Plessis' side were thrashed by 54 runs by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Friday's (May 13) Indian Premier League encounter. The annihilation has worsened their already poor net run rate, which could lead to their ouster from the tournament.

While reflecting on RCB's loss in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the uphill task ahead of the franchise to qualify for the playoffs. He explained:

"RCB are still alive but only one match is left, you can only reach 16 points, for that you have to beat Gujarat Titans, and the net run rate is so ordinary that qualification might be hanging in the balance even after 16 points. When they lose, they lose so badly, that it becomes a reason for regret."

Speaking about RCB's bowling performance, the former Indian batter highlighted the contrast in the returns of their premier bowlers. Chopra elaborated:

"Wanindu Hasaranga was brilliant, Harshal Patel was absolutely sublime - their eight overs went for only 49 runs and there were six wickets. Hazlewood - 64 in four and Siraj - 36 in two, which means 100 runs in six overs of two bowlers."

Harshal Patel (4/34) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15) were the Royal Challengers Bangalore's standout bowlers. While Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell bowled decent spells and picked up one wicket apiece, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj were taken to the cleaners.

"Now they say wretched luck" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissal during RCB's chase

Virat Kohli gloved a Kagiso Rabada delivery onto his body to be caught at short fine leg [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Virat Kohli's dismissal during RCB's chase:

"Let us talk about Virat Kohli's luck, now they say wretched luck. Why does this grief not end? When will runs be scored and will they be scored at all? You have started asking questions like that. He was batting okay, he came like a bullet train, that a different form of Kohli will be seen but it didn't happen."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that RCB were never going to achieve the 210-run target without substantial contributions from Kohli, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Chopra observed:

"It is a very bad time for Kohli. But when Kohli is going through a bad time and the same is the case with Faf, and Maxwell plays well for some time and then gets out, how will the movie become superhit if your main protagonists don't come?"

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points to their credit. They would have to necessarily win their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and hope that other results go their way for them to make it to the playoffs.

