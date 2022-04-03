“They did not have any other bowlers” - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube bowling penultimate over for CSK against LSG

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) decision to give Shivam Dube the 19th over against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was not a tactical error but a move forced by a lack of options. According to the former Indian batter, CSK’s bowling is looking rather weak, which could seriously hurt their IPL 2022 campaign.

LSG needed 34 runs off their last two overs against Chennai. However, Dube conceded 25 runs in the penultimate over after which Lucknow eased to victory. CSK’s bowling was further weakened in the last game as Adam Milne had to sit out since he was unfit.

Still searching for their first points in IPL 2022, Chennai will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra said about Chennai's bowling:

“Chennai are in trouble, especially when it comes to their bowling. They came close to winning their last match before that Shivam Dube over. But then, that was bound to happen because they did not have any other bowlers.”

The 44-year-old urged the defending champions to bring back New Zealand speedster Milne if he is fit. Chopra added:

“If Adam Milne is fit, CSK need to play him because the bowling is looking a bit weak. Dwaine Pretorius did well, Dwayne Bravo is doing a good job. But what about the Indian bowlers? Among spinners, Jadeja and Moeen are not making the same kind of impact as the ball gets wet.”

Chennai put up a total of 210 for seven while batting first against Lucknow. However, the inexperienced bowling line-up was taken to task as Mukesh Choudhary went for 39 in 3.3 overs while Tushar Deshpande conceded 40 in his four.

“When Ruturaj doesn’t score, CSK get stuck” - Aakash Chopra

The former Indian opener admitted that Chennai’s batting is much stronger in comparison to their bowling. However, he pointed out that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lack of runs at the top is hurting the team’s cause. Chopra stated:

“When Ruturaj doesn’t score, CSK get stuck. He starts slowly every season, but if he doesn’t start scoring soon, the team will keep suffering. Among others, Robin Uthappa has rewound the clock. He is batting beautifully and is a key player. Moeen Ali is the most important player in the team at this point.”

25-year-old Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner last season, has been dismissed for 0 and 1 in Chennai’s two matches so far this season.

