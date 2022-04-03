×
Create
Notifications

“They did not have any other bowlers” - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube bowling penultimate over for CSK against LSG

Shivam Dube conceded 25 runs in one over against LSG. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Shivam Dube conceded 25 runs in one over against LSG. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 03, 2022 11:51 AM IST
News

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) decision to give Shivam Dube the 19th over against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was not a tactical error but a move forced by a lack of options. According to the former Indian batter, CSK’s bowling is looking rather weak, which could seriously hurt their IPL 2022 campaign.

LSG needed 34 runs off their last two overs against Chennai. However, Dube conceded 25 runs in the penultimate over after which Lucknow eased to victory. CSK’s bowling was further weakened in the last game as Adam Milne had to sit out since he was unfit.

Still searching for their first points in IPL 2022, Chennai will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra said about Chennai's bowling:

“Chennai are in trouble, especially when it comes to their bowling. They came close to winning their last match before that Shivam Dube over. But then, that was bound to happen because they did not have any other bowlers.”

The 44-year-old urged the defending champions to bring back New Zealand speedster Milne if he is fit. Chopra added:

“If Adam Milne is fit, CSK need to play him because the bowling is looking a bit weak. Dwaine Pretorius did well, Dwayne Bravo is doing a good job. But what about the Indian bowlers? Among spinners, Jadeja and Moeen are not making the same kind of impact as the ball gets wet.”

Chennai put up a total of 210 for seven while batting first against Lucknow. However, the inexperienced bowling line-up was taken to task as Mukesh Choudhary went for 39 in 3.3 overs while Tushar Deshpande conceded 40 in his four.

“When Ruturaj doesn’t score, CSK get stuck” - Aakash Chopra

Brewing brotherhood! 💛#SuperFam #WhistlePodu https://t.co/4rmYK1Rbk4

The former Indian opener admitted that Chennai’s batting is much stronger in comparison to their bowling. However, he pointed out that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lack of runs at the top is hurting the team’s cause. Chopra stated:

“When Ruturaj doesn’t score, CSK get stuck. He starts slowly every season, but if he doesn’t start scoring soon, the team will keep suffering. Among others, Robin Uthappa has rewound the clock. He is batting beautifully and is a key player. Moeen Ali is the most important player in the team at this point.”
Also Read Article Continues below

25-year-old Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner last season, has been dismissed for 0 and 1 in Chennai’s two matches so far this season.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Samya Majumdar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी