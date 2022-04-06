“Kieron Pollard will need to take greater responsibility” - Aakash Chopra urges senior MI all-rounder to lift his game in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that experienced Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard needs to take greater responsibility for the team in IPL 2022, especially in the batting department.

Mumbai have suffered in their first two matches due to a weak middle order. While Hardik and Krunal Pandya are no longer with the franchise, Suryakumar Yadav did not feature in the aforementioned games.

The five-time champions will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Previewing the match, Chopra said that Pollard will need to bring his experience into play and lift his game. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“In the middle-order, Mumbai have Kieron Pollard and Tim David. Kieron Pollard will need to take greater responsibility. He can get to bat 10 overs, which means there will be enough opportunity for him to play a match-winning knock. He needs to lift his game.”

On Tim David, Chopra added that MI have only played a couple of games, so it would be too early to pass a judgment on his performances. He commented:

“Tim is the big buy. When he was signed for over ₹8 crore on the basis of his ability to hit big sixes. In fact, he was termed by some as the six-hitting machine. Mumbai have played only two matches so far. He hit one six in the first match, none in the second. You never know (what might happen). That’s how it is.”

Pollard has scored three and 22 in the two matches played so far, while David has contributed 12 and one.

“He gets wickets in the BBL, but he is not getting them here” – Aakash Chopra on MI all-rounder Daniel Sams

Shifting focus to the bowling attack, Chopra claimed that the move to stick with pacer Daniel Sams because of his batting ability is not paying off for the franchise. He explained:

“Daniel Sams is in the playing XI because Mumbai’s batting is a bit weak. But Sams’ bowling is not working. He is not getting the wickets. He gets wickets in the BBL, but he is not getting them here.”

Suggesting a change, the 44-year-old concluded things are not looking bright for Mumbai in the bowling department. He said:

“Riley Meredith could be tried out. Even if he comes in, though, it is not as if the team will suddenly start to look threatening. Their balance is definitely off.”

Sams went for 57 runs in his four overs against Delhi and 32 versus Rajasthan. He hasn’t had much to do with the bat either, scoring seven not out and 0.

