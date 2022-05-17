"As bitter as it may seem, I don't think Hyderabad will qualify for the playoffs" - Harbhajan Singh ahead of MI vs SRH in IPL 2022

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh didn't mince his words while criticizing the way SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have played in their last few IPL 2022 games. SRH have already lost five games on the bounce and need to win both their remaining matches to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

However, Harbhajan Singh feels that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will beat SRH and eliminate them from the competition. MI have been playing some good cricket of late and have won three out of their last four games.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show, 'SK Match ki Baat', Harbhajan Singh stated that SRH will need to up their game if they want to beat MI, saying:

"As bitter as it may seem, I don't think Hyderabad will qualify for the playoffs. I feel Mumbai will spoil their party. If they want to go ahead, they need to play far better cricket than what they have been playing so far."

SRH have themselves been consumed by the whirlwind they created: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, like many, couldn't believe that SRH managed to win five games on the bounce after losing their opening two fixtures. However, the 41-year-old feels that they themselves are responsible for their fall from grace.

The veteran off-spinner also feels SRH lack the match-winners they used to have in their previous teams. On this, he stated:

"When Hyderabad lost their first two games, we all felt this team isn't good enough. How they managed to turn around is still questionable. But it is like a whirlwind that they themselves created and have been consumed by the same in the end. They aren't playing like they used to and their unit isn't looking strong either."

MI eliminated the Chennai Super Kings from the race to the playoffs in their previous game. They now have the opportunity to knock another team out in the form of SRH.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee