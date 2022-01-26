"I feel Faf du Plessis will go back to Chennai Super Kings" - Aakash Chopra on the Proteas veteran's prospects at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will buy back Faf du Plessis at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Du Plessis was one of the star performers for CSK in their title-winning run in IPL 2021. The South African veteran was the second-highest run-scorer in last year's tournament. His 633 runs were only a couple of runs short of fellow CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's tally.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Faf du Plessis will reunite with Gaikwad at the top of the order for CSK. He observed:

"I feel Faf du Plessis will go back to Chennai Super Kings. Chennai is not bothered about the player's age. He formed a very good combination with Ruturaj Gaikwad, they will stick to that."

The former India opener added that other franchises might not be too keen to acquire Du Plessis' services. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Knowing that he is going to go there, he is not young, will not be there with them for a long time, is now away from international cricket, it feels you are getting a bonus every year, things will go pear-shaped soon - you don't want to invest much."

Du Plessis is the highest run-scorer in IPL history for CSK amongst their overseas players. The 37-year-old has amassed 2721 runs at an impressive average of 35.33 in the 92 matches he has played for the franchise.

"I don't think Aaron Finch will be sold expensive" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Aaron Finch will not earn huge bucks at the IPL 2022 Auction. He said:

"Aaron Finch might get a team but I don't think Aaron Finch will be sold expensive, two-and-a-half to three crores, that's the kind of money I am thinking for him. It is different if some team buys him as a captain."

However, the former KKR player feels the franchise might consider the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning skipper as a captaincy option. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I don't think RCB will buy him and Punjab should also not buy him. So KKR is the only one left. KKR might buy him, they might make him open also and even make him their captain. That is a possibility but I don't see him going too expensive."

Aakash Chopra named Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as the top four overseas opener picks at the IPL 2022 Auction. Apart from Du Plessis and Finch, the renowned commentator feels Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai could be the other sought-after options as openers.

