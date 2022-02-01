"Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the IPL 2022 Auction" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Shahrukh Khan could be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction.

Shahrukh did not have a great IPL 2021, scoring 153 runs in 11 matches at a slightly underwhelming average of 21.85. However, he has grown in stature since then, with his exploits helping Tamil Nadu win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Shahrukh Khan will draw huge bucks at the upcoming mega auction. He reasoned:

"In my opinion, the finisher's job is the most difficult because you get 10-15 deliveries. This is a very short list and whenever names from this list will come in the auction, I think they are going to go for a lot of money. That is why I feel, Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the IPL 2022 Auction."

While acknowledging that the 26-year-old is yet to prove his credentials on the biggest stage, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that he has certainly shown promise. Aakash Chopra observed:

"He is the only Indian left whom you can expect to play the finisher's role well. Whether he does that or not, we don't know but the expectation is that he will be able to do that, so he will be sold very expensive."

Shahrukh smashed an unbeaten 33 off just 15 deliveries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. Moreover, his last-ball six helped Tamil Nadu win the summit clash.

Aakash Chopra on the other finishers who could strike gold at the IPL 2022 Auction

David Miller has not had great returns in the last few seasons of the IPL

Aakash Chopra feels David Miller will also find takers at the IPL 2022 Auction. He explained:

"That is why David Miller is bought every time - he is not getting bought very expensive because his performances have not been very good in the recent past. I feel he will be bought this year as well."

The 44-year-old reckons Deepak Hooda and Liam Livingstone could also be in demand as finishers. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Deepak Hooda- his name has come in the team, the attempt is being made to prepare him as a finisher. He could be sold expensive if he has a good ODI series. You can get Liam Livingstone to do that job, he does something close to that for England."

Aakash Chopra concluded by naming a few other players who could be bought as finishers at the auction. He said:

"There are very few cricketers like that in world cricket. You go repeatedly towards Dinesh Karthik because of that. Mitchell Marsh - he is extraordinary, but there is also an injury issue. Then Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings - he is good but it is sometimes difficult to hit in Indian conditions."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the finishers might not be in the race for the Orange Cap, but are the ones who win matches and make or change the game. He added that the likes of Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell have thereby already been bought or retained ahead of the auction.

