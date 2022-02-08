"They will 100% want to pick Shikhar Dhawan" - Aakash Chopra on the Chennai Super Kings' love for left-handers

Aakash Chopra believes Shikhar Dhawan will be one of the prime targets of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Dhawan amassed 587 runs at an impressive average of 39.13 in IPL 2021. However, he was not retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the Chennai Super Kings' inclination towards left-handers. He suggested Dhawan as an opening batter pick for the franchise:

"They just love lefties. Shikhar Dhawan - if they don't get Faf with Ruturaj, they will pick Shikhar Dhawan, if they get him for two to three crores. They will 100% want to pick Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan with Ruturaj - what a left and right-hand combination, they might anyway get Faf."

The former KKR player also named a few left-arm pacers the Chennai Super Kings might look to acquire. Chopra elaborated:

"Among the left-handed bowlers - Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman, Natarajan, Obed McCoy. There are not too many but they might be seen running after whoever is available, Tymal Mills maybe."

Sam Curran was part of the CSK squad but the all-rounder has opted out of IPL 2022. The MS Dhoni-led side might look at T Natarajan as an option, especially considering that he is a local boy from Tamil Nadu.

"The Chennai Super Kings would surely have interest in one out of Chahar and Chahal" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal was not retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons either Rahul Chahar or Yuzvendra Chahal might be in the Chennai Super Kings' scheme of things. He observed:

"A lot of leg-spinners are available. Rahul Chahar is there, Yuzi Chahal is also there, Mujeeb, Imran Tahir. They [CSK] would surely have interest in one out of Chahar and Chahal because it is very good if they can get an Indian spinner."

The renowned commentator alternatively suggested Adam Zampa as an overseas leg-spinner for the Chennai Super Kings. Chopra said:

"Otherwise, they will keep Zampa as well. They don't mind that they are getting an overseas spinner. No problem in keeping him as long as they have made their Indian core strong."

However, Aakash Chopra did point out that CSK do not run after leg-spinners. Although they had Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma in their squad last year, the former played just one match and the latter did not get a game.

Edited by Sai Krishna

