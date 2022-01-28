"These are 2 names who are not playing regularly" - Aakash Chopra on the biggest surprise in the retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra has picked Abdul Samad and Umran Malik as a couple of slightly surprising retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained Samad and Malik along with their skipper Kane Williamson going into the auction. With the two Jammu and Kashmir players uncapped at international level, the franchise retained them for ₹4 crore apiece.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the biggest surprise at IPL retentions. He replied:

"I was slightly surprised by one retention, when I see that you are retaining an uncapped player. Abdul Samad and Umran Malik - these are two names who are not playing regularly. Yashasvi Jaiswal played the entire season last year, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep also played the entire season."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that both Samad and Malik are not regular members of the SRH playing XI. Aakash Chopra observed:

"So if you see any team, the uncapped player they have retained is the onee who plays the entire season. Neither did I see Abdul Samad playing the entire season nor did I see Umran Malik."

Malik was picked by SRH in IPL 2021 as a replacement for T Natarajan, with the latter ruled hors de combat due to COVID-19. While the express pace bowler played just three matches last year, Samad did feature in 11 of the 14 matches SRH played.

"You don't park your 8 crores on two uncapped Indians" - Aakash Chopra

Abdul Samad is known for his power-hitting game

While acknowledging Samad and Malik's potential, Aakash Chopra added that the duo could have probably been bought cheaper at the auction. He said:

"Of course, both of them have promise, they have a lot of potential but generally, you don't park your 8 crores on two uncapped Indians unless they have been a regular part of your playing XI. So there I am slightly surprised."

However, the 44-year-old concluded by pointing out that both Samad and Malik bring unique traits to the table. Aakash Chopra explained:

"But I am not worried because Umran Malik has something which either you have or you don't, a speed of 145 kph and Abdul also has something which either you have or you don't, you can't teach anyone the six-hitting ability."

Malik surprised everyone with his express pace in IPL 2021 and was even picked in the India-A side for the South African tour. Samad, on the other hand, did not have a great IPL 2021. He scored just 111 runs at a lowly average of 12.33 and will hope to turn things around this year.

