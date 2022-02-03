"There is a lot of quantity but a lack of quality" - Aakash Chopra picks the likely 5 most expensive overseas bowlers at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra has picked the likely five most expensive overseas bowlers at the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction.

A plethora of overseas bowlers will be up for grabs at the auction scheduled for February 12 and 13. Some of the prized foreign bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Rashid Khan have either already been retained or onboarded by the franchises ahead of the auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood to be on his list of the most expensive overseas bowlers at the IPL 2022 Auction. He elaborated:

"There is a lot of quantity but a lack of quality. At No. 5, I have kept Josh Hazlewood. Firstly, I feel the Chennai Super Kings will go after him because they want consistency and some reliability. This guy brings stability, you know what he will do with the new ball although he may not be that good with the old ball."

New Zealand's express pace bowler Lockie Ferguson also won a spot in the former India cricketer's top overseas picks. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"At No. 4, I have kept Lockie Ferguson. In my opinion, he is one of the best death bowlers you have right now. I keep his name alongside Rabada, Bumrah and Jofra. The fitness issue is the only problem with him. He is your gun T20 bowler. Everyone will run after Lockie."

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga was the only spinner picked by Aakash Chopra on his most expensive overseas bowlers' list. The latter explained:

"At No. 3, I have picked someone out-of-the-box, an absolute left-field selection. If I was sitting on the auction table, I would have definitely picked this player. His name is Wanindu Hasaranga. He is your four-over bank, he is a bowler, batter and fielder. He has got the temperament to succeed in T20 cricket."

Hasaranga was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. However, he was sidelined after failing to pick up a wicket in the two matches he played.

"Every team will go for Trent Boult" - Aakash Chopra

Trent Boult formed a lethal new-ball pair with Jasprit Bumrah for the Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult was another Kiwi pacer in the reputed commentator's list of big-ticket overseas bowlers at the IPL 2022 Auction. Aakash Chopra said the following about the former Mumbai Indians pacer:

"At No. 2, I have Trent Boult. There will be a bidding war for him. He is in the marquee player list. Mumbai Indians would want to get him back, which is the team that would not want him. Every team will go for Trent Boult."

Aakash Chopra concluded by naming Kagiso Rabada as the likely most expensive overseas bowler at the upcoming mega auction. He observed:

"At No. 1, welcome Kagiso Rabada. This auction will be like gold for him. He is going to mint money. He would be the first choice of all franchises. He will be the most expensive overseas bowler."

Rabada has scalped 76 wickets in the 50 matches he has played for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. However, the franchise opted to retain fellow South African seamer Nortje ahead of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap winner.

