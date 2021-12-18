"I didn't understand what has been done" - Aakash Chopra says Yuzvendra Chahal will be an expensive buy at the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal will be a big-ticket buy at the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

Chahal is the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) highest wicket-taker in IPL history, having snared 139 wickets for the side. However, the franchise did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at the Indian selectors' recent handling of Yuzvendra Chahal. He explained:

"Yuzi Chahal - I didn't understand what has been done so far. He was not in the World Cup squad and was there in the squad of the team that played after that. He doesn't get a chance to play, gets one chance in the end."

The former KKR player feels Yuzvendra Chahal will draw huge bucks at the IPL 2022 auction if he is not picked up beforehand by either of the two new franchises. Chopra elaborated:

"He is not getting his due, let's be very very honest. The standard of which he is a bowler, I feel he should be treated better. RCB has not retained him in the IPL. In my opinion, either he will go already in the draft, probably towards Team Ahmedabad. If he doesn't go, he will be sold very expensive."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



As per reports, RCB could not retain Chahal as they were unable to reach a financial agreement with him. The leg-spinner will certainly attract a lot of attention from all the franchises if he reaches the auction table.

Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's Vijay Hazare Trophy exploits

Yuzvendra Chahal was at the top of his game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Yuzvendra Chahal has been both penetrative and economical in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He pointed out:

"He has taken 14 wickets at an average of 15, he has an economy of 4.35 in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has picked up wickets in every match and has been economical in every match. He has been very very good."

The former India opener concluded by stating that apart from being a prized buy at the IPL 2022 auction, Yuzvendra Chahal will certainly make the trip to South Africa with India's ODI team. Chopra said:

"This guy will definitely go to South Africa, there is no doubt about that. But at the IPL auction, he will draw the big bucks, if he reaches till there."

Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker after the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. However, his 14 wickets in the tournament failed to take Haryana to the knockout stages of the tournament.

