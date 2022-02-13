England fast bowler Jofra Archer sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹8 crore at IPL 2022 Auction 

England pacer Jofra Archer was purchased by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹8 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The injury-prone pacer is unlikely to feature in IPL 2022 due to his fitness issues. Even so, MI and his former franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) showed plenty of interest in the fast bowler, who had registered his name at a base price of ₹2 crore.

Following the initial bidding between MI and RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joined in. Both RR and SRH, however, pulled out after MI touched the ₹8 crore-mark in the bidding race.

Interestingly, according to reports, IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had informed the franchises that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made it clear that Archer was "unlikely" to play in IPL 2022. Also, if any franchise picks him and he doesn't turn up, they would not get a replacement.

Archer has undergone surgery for a recurring elbow and is currently recuperating. The 26-year-old last turned out for England in the T20I series against India in March last year. His last competitive match was a T20 encounter between Kent and Sussex at Canterbury in July 2021.

Jofra Archer’s IPL record

Archer has an excellent record in the IPL. Having made his debut in 2018, he has featured in 35 matches in which he has taken 46 wickets at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 7.13.

He was brilliant for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season even as the franchise struggled. He claimed 20 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 18.25 and a brilliant economy rate of 6.55.

Apart from his brilliant bowling skills, he is also a handy batter, who can hit the ball a long way.

Edited by Samya Majumdar