"Always wanted to play for them" - Jofra Archer reacts after being picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 auction

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has reacted after being purchased by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹8 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Sharing his thoughts through a video message, the pacer revealed that he always wanted to be a part of the franchise.

MI shared the clip of the Barbados-born fast bowler on their social media handle with the caption:

“@jofraarcher first words as a Mumbaikar. Listen up, Paltan!”

In the video, Archer said:

“I am super excited to be joining the Mumbai Indians (MI). It has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket.”

He added that he is eagerly looking forward to a new chapter in his cricketing career. The 26-year-old stated:

“I am so glad that I have finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise. I am also going to get a chance to play with some of the biggest stars in the world. So I am really looking forward to starting a new chapter. See you guys soon.”

Interestingly, Archer was picked even though it is highly unlikely that he will take part in this season’s IPL edition. According to media reports, the IPL's chief operating officer had informed the franchises that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made it clear that Archer was "unlikely" to play in IPL 2022. Further, any franchise that picks him is unlikely to get a replacement.

Jofra Archer’s fitness woes

The England fast bowler has undergone two surgeries for a recurring elbow injury and is presently recuperating. He hasn’t played for England since the T20I series against India in March last year. His last competitive match was a T20 encounter between Kent and Sussex at Canterbury in July the same year.

In the IPL, he has 46 wickets from 35 games at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 7.13.

Edited by Sai Krishna