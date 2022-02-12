List of purse value remaining for all 10 teams after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

The IPL 2022 Auction began earlier today in Bengaluru with a set of 10 marquee players. Many big names in world cricket went under the hammer in the auction room.

Players like Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur secured mega contracts at the IPL 2022 Auction, whereas the likes of David Miller, Sandeep Lamichhane, Suresh Raina, Adam Zampa and Steve Smith failed to earn even a single bid.

Uncapped players Avesh Khan and Shahrukh Khan received big deals from the franchises. Even under-appreciated stars like Rahul Tripathi, Jason Holder and Lockie Ferguson received their dues at the mega auction.

Punjab Kings have the highest funds; Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse value remaining ahead of IPL 2022 Auction Day 2

A total of 74 players were sold to the 10 franchises on Day 1 of the mega auction. 20 of them were overseas stars. The 10 teams splurged a total of ₹3,88,10,00,000 today.

Here is the updated list of auction purse values remaining for all the franchises ahead of Day 2.

Punjab Kings - ₹28.65 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹20.35 crore

Rajasthan Royals - ₹12.15 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - ₹6.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹9.25 crore

Gujarat Titans - ₹18.85 crore

Chennai Super Kings - ₹20.45 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹12.65 crore

Mumbai Indians - ₹27.85 crore

Delhi Capitals - ₹16.5 crore

Some big names like Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan, Ajinkya Rahane, Odean Smith, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Devon Conway, Marnus Labuschagne and Aiden Markram will be auctioned tomorrow.

Besides, even a few unsold players will return in the accelerated auction. It will be exciting to see which players earn big on Day 2.

Edited by Sai Krishna

