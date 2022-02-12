Rajasthan Royals steal Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹6.5 crore from Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 Auction

In perhaps the most surprising bid of the IPL 2022 auction so far, Rajasthan Royals bagged leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for just ₹6.5 crore.

India's highest wicket-taking spinner in T20Is, and the ninth-best in the history of the IPL, Chahal had listed himself at the maximum base price of ₹2 crore. Mumbai Indians, who were the only team without a spinner before Chahal's name was called up, were the first team to raise their paddle.

They were involved in a bidding war with Delhi Capitals till the ₹5.25 crore mark and then SunRisers Hyderabad till ₹5.75 crore. Rajasthan Royals sneaked in at ₹6 crore and needed just one more bid to force Mumbai out and seal a brilliant deal.

With Chahal's addition, the Royals have reunited him with another premier tweaker - off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The duo recently played their first international match together in South Africa.

While Chahal provides an unparalleled attacking option to the Royals in the middle-overs, Ashwin brings with him a truckload of experience and the ability to control runs when needed.

The Sanju Samson-led side's spin combination is now among the best in the league so far, with Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine-Varun Chakravarthy duo perhaps being the only comparable choice.

All of Rajasthan Royals' signings after Chahal steal and remaining purse

The Royals have been among the smartest and most active participants in the IPL 2022 auction on Day 1.

Till the evening break, they have taken their squad strength to nine with six new signings - Chahal, Ashwin (₹5 crore), Prasidh Krishna (₹10 crore), Trent Boult (₹8 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (₹7.75 crore) and Shimron Hetmyer (₹8.85 crore).

They have spent a total of ₹45.75 crore in the auction so far and have a remaining purse of ₹16.25 crore.

