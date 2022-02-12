Rohit Sharma shares a picture of Team India members intently watching the IPL 2022 Auction

Rohit Sharma has shared a picture of the Team India players following all the action from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction intently.

The two-day auction is taking place in Bengaluru. The event had to be halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed. Before that, a number of big names were sold for handsome prices.

Rohit shared a picture on his Instagram story in which Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav are seen following the IPL auction keenly.

The Indian limited-overs skipper shared the image with the caption:

“Some tensed and some happy faces.”

Team India players watching the IPL auction. Pic: Rohit Sharma/ Instagram

On Friday, the 34-year-old had made a cheeky comment when asked by a journalist what Team India’s plans were for the auction.

The explosive batter had replied:

“Everyone and all the guys who have not been retained will be glued to the TV, watching what is happening. I am certainly keeping my phone off.”

Rohit was speaking after India thumped West Indies 3-0 in the three-match one-day series at home. The Men in Blue defeated the Windies by 96 runs in the final ODI to whitewash the visitors.

Shreyas Iyer sold to KKR at ₹12.25 crore at IPL 2022 mega auction

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer was among the big purchases on Day 1 of the IPL auction.

He was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore. The 27-year-old had registered his name in the highest base price of ₹2 crore.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda UPDATE



Hugh Edmeades is fine. It was a physical fall and has no other problems but is a bit dizzy at the moment.



IPL



#IPLAuction #IPL2022 #TATAIPLAuction UPDATEHugh Edmeades is fine. It was a physical fall and has no other problems but is a bit dizzy at the moment.IPL 🚨UPDATE🚨Hugh Edmeades is fine. It was a physical fall and has no other problems but is a bit dizzy at the moment.📷 IPL#IPLAuction #IPL2022 #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/cOcmrUYPkD

Apart from Iyer, KKR also purchased Pat Cummins for ₹7.25 crore and Nitish Rana for ₹8 crore.

Top buys at the IPL auction so far

When the auction was halted, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were involved in an intense bidding battle for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here are some of the top buys from the auction so far:

Shreyas Iyer - ₹12.25 crore (KKR)

Harshal Patel - ₹10.75 crore (RCB)

Kagiso Rabada - ₹9.25 crore (PBKS)

Jason Holder - ₹8.75 crore (LSG)

Shimron Hetmyer - ₹8.5 crore (RR)

Shikhar Dhawan - ₹8.25 crore (PBKS)

Nitish Rana - ₹8 crore (KKR)

Trent Boult - ₹8 crore (RR)

Devdutt Padikkal - ₹7.75 crore (RR)

Also Read Article Continues below

Pat Cummins - ₹7.25 crore (KKR)

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Samya Majumdar