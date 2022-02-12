"Welcome home pocket dynamo" - Twitterati react as Mumbai Indians sign Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction

Young Team India batter Ishan Kishan was picked by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹15.25 crore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

With it, Kishan became the most expensive signing of the IPL 2022 auction so far. This is also the most MI have spent to purchase a player in the history of the IPL auction till date.

Kishan was part of the MI setup but was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. He had a poor IPL 2021 season, scoring 241 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 133.88 with two fifties. However, MI went all out on the bidding table to buy him back. In fact, he was the franchise’s first purchase of the day.

How Twitter reacted to MI buying back Ishan Kishan

There were some interesting reactions to MI picking the 23-year-old at the auction and spending a huge sum on him. Take a look:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mumbai Indians' most expensive buy in IPL auction history:



Ishan Kishan - 15.25cr.

Rohit Sharma - 9.2cr.

Krunal Pandya - 8.8cr.

SACHII | 🇮🇳 @fadedSachi Two mins silence for those CSK , RCB fans who thought their fvt franchise will get ISHAN KISHAN. 🤣 Two mins silence for those CSK , RCB fans who thought their fvt franchise will get ISHAN KISHAN. 🤣

Nick🖤 @fortyfive09ro

And they did the same

#IPLAuction #MumbaiIndians promised Ishan Kishan that they will go all out for him.And they did the same @mipaltan #MumbaiIndians promised Ishan Kishan that they will go all out for him. And they did the same @mipaltan 💙❤#IPLAuction https://t.co/Da7Z5HbvaH

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs @ishankishan51 @mipaltan Welcome back champ. Can't wait to see you opening for MI and India with Rohit in T20. @ishankishan51 @mipaltan Welcome back champ. Can't wait to see you opening for MI and India with Rohit in T20.

Hell 🔥 @Harshayachitula The Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad fought as Baahubali and Bhallaladeva to Ishan Kishan. The Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad fought as Baahubali and Bhallaladeva to Ishan Kishan.

Reacting after being picked by his franchise for a whopping sum, Kishan commented:

“I am coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan, I have missed you and I can’t wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and management for having faith in me. See you all soon.”

The attacking wicketkeeper-batter had registered his name for the IPL 2022 auction at the highest reserve price of ₹2 crore. He was expected to be among the big buys of the day. The left-hander is currently part of Team India’s white-ball team for the home series against West Indies.

Kishan has so far featured in three ODIs and five T20Is for India, scoring 88 and 113 runs respectively. He notched up a fifty on debut in both white-ball formats for India.

Ishan Kishan's record in the IPL

Having made his debut in 2016, Kishan has featured in 61 matches and has scored 1452 runs at an average of 28.47 and a strike rate of 136.33. He has nine fifties to his name with a best of 99.

He was the top run-getter for MI in the IPL 2020 edition. The left-hander smacked 516 runs in 14 matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76 as the franchise lifted their fifth IPL title.

