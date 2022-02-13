"Brain-dead pick; he's a fan of SRK" - Twitterati troll KKR for signing Ajinkya Rahane at IPL 2022 Auction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off some subtle social-media trolling of their auction managers by signing former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for his base price of ₹1 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Auction.

The Mumbaikar played just two IPL games for the Delhi Capitals last season, scoring a mere eight runs. He didn't get a chance to bat in the first game and managed a run-a-ball eight in the second. Overall, he's featured in 151 matches in the Indian T20 league, scoring 3941 runs at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 121.34, including 28 fifties and two centuries.

The Test specialist has been struggling for form on the international circuit over the last couple of years as well. Despite playing a few important knocks, he is averaging in the low 20s with the bat. He even lost the vice-captaincy to Rohit Sharma in December.

Reacting to the development, fans on Twitter expressed surprise that Rahane even invited bids at the auction. While some questioned KKR's strategy for building a batting order bereft of any firepower, others said the base price signing was a "steal" for the batter and not for the two-time IPL champions.

The following are the best reactions:

Dweplea @dweplea KKR paying 1 crore for Rahane, incredible job guys, building a super team KKR paying 1 crore for Rahane, incredible job guys, building a super team

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr

👀 @Lneo3yOPlBD3cR1 @bhogleharsha Rahane at 1cr is steal for Rahane not for KKR @bhogleharsha Rahane at 1cr is steal for Rahane not for KKR 😭

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ Dream come true for KKR management as Ajinkya Rahane joins the team Dream come true for KKR management as Ajinkya Rahane joins the team https://t.co/JPsjABQ2LX

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#IPLAuction Auction is tough but I don't know how KKR lands in a mess every time. Brain dead picks. Zero team construction logic. Their top 4 is a mess. Venky Iyer, Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rana. They don't even have the money to buy good pace hitters now. Auction is tough but I don't know how KKR lands in a mess every time. Brain dead picks. Zero team construction logic. Their top 4 is a mess. Venky Iyer, Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rana. They don't even have the money to buy good pace hitters now. #IPLAuction

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



KKR management: Let Shubman Gill go, brought in Ajinkya Rahane.



#IPLAuction Baz McCullum: If you can't change the man, change the man.KKR management: Let Shubman Gill go, brought in Ajinkya Rahane. Baz McCullum: If you can't change the man, change the man.KKR management: Let Shubman Gill go, brought in Ajinkya Rahane. #IPLAuction https://t.co/tXuF9E37nj

Sai @akakrcb6 Rahane kinda told KKR that he is fan of SRK and they bid him. Rahane kinda told KKR that he is fan of SRK and they bid him.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Oh, Rahane ends up getting a bid. Oh, Rahane ends up getting a bid.

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_

Next target for KKR RahaneNext target for KKR Rahane ✅Next target for KKR 👇 https://t.co/dQkLtFNbQS

Weil @Jackyaarkyun Ajinkya Rahane to KKR Ajinkya Rahane to KKR https://t.co/g55p1w6lXv

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ Released Gill to bring in Iyer Rahane and Rana Released Gill to bring in Iyer Rahane and Rana 😭

miss sexy payal @misssexypayaI RAHANE RETIRE FROM ALL FORMAT RIGHT NOW RAHANE RETIRE FROM ALL FORMAT RIGHT NOW https://t.co/7Ozd4BRw4u

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



All the best.



#IPLAuction KKR middle order of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Sheldon Jackson so far. Russell to finish.All the best. KKR middle order of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Sheldon Jackson so far. Russell to finish. All the best. #IPLAuction

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



V Iyer

A Rahane

S Iyer

N Rana



They are doing some game here to get names that are either same or sound similar Braindead picks



#IPLAuction KKR's top order could readV IyerA RahaneS IyerN RanaThey are doing some game here to get names that are either same or sound similarBraindead picks KKR's top order could readV IyerA RahaneS IyerN RanaThey are doing some game here to get names that are either same or sound similar 😭😭😭 Braindead picks#IPLAuction

Prajakta @18prajakta Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr Rahane should play this format for free, but a StEaL uno twitter.com/bhogleharsha/s… Rahane should play this format for free, but a StEaL uno twitter.com/bhogleharsha/s…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hope Ajinkya Rahane gets his due credit at KKR. Hope Ajinkya Rahane gets his due credit at KKR.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 The Kolkata owners seem really happy about getting Rahane.



Really, really happy. The Kolkata owners seem really happy about getting Rahane.Really, really happy.

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Rahane at 1 crore is definitely a good buy for KKR. Has to open, otherwise a liability. But not a bad deal alongside Venky Iyer as opening duo. If KKR shop better, then Rahane is a good back up opener too. Will be a good bridge between McCullum and Shreyas Iyer too. #IPLAuction Rahane at 1 crore is definitely a good buy for KKR. Has to open, otherwise a liability. But not a bad deal alongside Venky Iyer as opening duo. If KKR shop better, then Rahane is a good back up opener too. Will be a good bridge between McCullum and Shreyas Iyer too. #IPLAuction

Aryan Gupta @aryangupta1912 they seem so happy to buy rahane at his base price they seem so happy to buy rahane at his base price 😂 https://t.co/F53LUyQBur

Goutham @thisis_Goutham_ KKR management smiling after picking Rahane for 1C . KKR management smiling after picking Rahane for 1C . https://t.co/BZkNGLpyuL

𝙁𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣 @farmanFCB Rahane to KKR

"Venky mama Come out g just want to talk" Rahane to KKR"Venky mama Come out g just want to talk" https://t.co/FZn1zncgfV

Naveen Sharma @naveensharma024



Nice and hard practice ahead of next border-gavaskar trophy.



Country above all

Respect. Rahane 🤝 KKR Rahane may have taken for base price but many are still unaware of the fact that Rahane will be toying No. 1 test bowler and Australia captain Pat cummins in the nets.Nice and hard practice ahead of next border-gavaskar trophy.Country above allRespect. Rahane 🤝 KKR Rahane may have taken for base price but many are still unaware of the fact that Rahane will be toying No. 1 test bowler and Australia captain Pat cummins in the nets. Nice and hard practice ahead of next border-gavaskar trophy. Country above all 🇮🇳Respect. Rahane 🤝 KKR

"My IPL record is really good" - Ajinkya Rahane

In a recent interview with Boria Majumdar for his YouTube channel RevSportz, the Mumbaikar expressed confidence in his prior IPL record, saying he was confident in his ability and looking forward to the upcoming season.

He explained:

“I don’t talk about myself, but my IPL record is really good. Especially for Rajasthan Royals, I’ve played 7-8 years, did really well. I didn’t get much game time in the last 2 years, but I’m confident. For me, it’s all about playing matches, it’s all about playing consistently in white-ball cricket. So, I’m looking forward to that."

The 33-year-old joins Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sheldon Jackson in KKR's batting order.

