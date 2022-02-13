×
Create
Notifications

"Brain-dead pick; he's a fan of SRK" - Twitterati troll KKR for signing Ajinkya Rahane at IPL 2022 Auction

KKR get trolled for picking Ajinkya Rahane.
KKR get trolled for picking Ajinkya Rahane.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 13, 2022 01:13 PM IST
News

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off some subtle social-media trolling of their auction managers by signing former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for his base price of ₹1 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Auction.

The Mumbaikar played just two IPL games for the Delhi Capitals last season, scoring a mere eight runs. He didn't get a chance to bat in the first game and managed a run-a-ball eight in the second. Overall, he's featured in 151 matches in the Indian T20 league, scoring 3941 runs at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 121.34, including 28 fifties and two centuries.

The Test specialist has been struggling for form on the international circuit over the last couple of years as well. Despite playing a few important knocks, he is averaging in the low 20s with the bat. He even lost the vice-captaincy to Rohit Sharma in December.

Reacting to the development, fans on Twitter expressed surprise that Rahane even invited bids at the auction. While some questioned KKR's strategy for building a batting order bereft of any firepower, others said the base price signing was a "steal" for the batter and not for the two-time IPL champions.

The following are the best reactions:

KKR paying 1 crore for Rahane, incredible job guys, building a super team
Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr
@bhogleharsha Rahane at 1cr is steal for Rahane not for KKR 😭
Dream come true for KKR management as Ajinkya Rahane joins the team https://t.co/JPsjABQ2LX
Auction is tough but I don't know how KKR lands in a mess every time. Brain dead picks. Zero team construction logic. Their top 4 is a mess. Venky Iyer, Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rana. They don't even have the money to buy good pace hitters now. #IPLAuction
Baz McCullum: If you can't change the man, change the man.KKR management: Let Shubman Gill go, brought in Ajinkya Rahane. #IPLAuction https://t.co/tXuF9E37nj
Dawid Malan after seeing Ajinkya Rahane get picked by KKR#IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPL2022 https://t.co/5os7rI3hpE
Rahane kinda told KKR that he is fan of SRK and they bid him.
Oh, Rahane ends up getting a bid.
Rahane ✅Next target for KKR 👇 https://t.co/dQkLtFNbQS
Ajinkya Rahane to KKR https://t.co/g55p1w6lXv
Released Gill to bring in Iyer Rahane and Rana 😭
RAHANE RETIRE FROM ALL FORMAT RIGHT NOW https://t.co/7Ozd4BRw4u
KKR middle order of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Sheldon Jackson so far. Russell to finish. All the best. #IPLAuction
Malan unsoldRahane sold https://t.co/8iwioheBrl
KKR's top order could readV IyerA RahaneS IyerN RanaThey are doing some game here to get names that are either same or sound similar 😭😭😭 Braindead picks#IPLAuction
rahane saab to SRK rn: https://t.co/thIdKRBIMP
Rahane should play this format for free, but a StEaL uno twitter.com/bhogleharsha/s…
Hope Ajinkya Rahane gets his due credit at KKR.
@bhogleharsha KKR after buying Ajinkya Rahane https://t.co/1CCWUwk57O
The Kolkata owners seem really happy about getting Rahane.Really, really happy.
Rahane at 1 crore is definitely a good buy for KKR. Has to open, otherwise a liability. But not a bad deal alongside Venky Iyer as opening duo. If KKR shop better, then Rahane is a good back up opener too. Will be a good bridge between McCullum and Shreyas Iyer too. #IPLAuction
they seem so happy to buy rahane at his base price 😂 https://t.co/F53LUyQBur
KKR management smiling after picking Rahane for 1C . https://t.co/BZkNGLpyuL
Rahane to KKR"Venky mama Come out g just want to talk" https://t.co/FZn1zncgfV
Rahane may have taken for base price but many are still unaware of the fact that Rahane will be toying No. 1 test bowler and Australia captain Pat cummins in the nets. Nice and hard practice ahead of next border-gavaskar trophy. Country above all 🇮🇳Respect. Rahane 🤝 KKR

"My IPL record is really good" - Ajinkya Rahane

In a recent interview with Boria Majumdar for his YouTube channel RevSportz, the Mumbaikar expressed confidence in his prior IPL record, saying he was confident in his ability and looking forward to the upcoming season.

He explained:

“I don’t talk about myself, but my IPL record is really good. Especially for Rajasthan Royals, I’ve played 7-8 years, did really well. I didn’t get much game time in the last 2 years, but I’m confident. For me, it’s all about playing matches, it’s all about playing consistently in white-ball cricket. So, I’m looking forward to that."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The 33-year-old joins Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sheldon Jackson in KKR's batting order.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Samya Majumdar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी