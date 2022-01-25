[Watch]: "Wish I was Allu Arjun" - David Warner swept by 'Pushpa' fever, swaps faces with popular movie star

Australia's explosive opener David Warner has often wowed fans with his antics on social media. The cricket star was back at it again, this time swapping faces with popular Indian actor Allu Arjun.

Warner took to his Instagram account to share a clip from the Telugu movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', and replaced lead actor Allu Arjun's face with his own. The southpaw wrote that he desires to be like the movie star while also lauding the actor's prowess.

David Warner posted:

"Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy 👌👌 #pushpa #india."

Warner seems impressed with Allu Arjun's performance in his latest film, as he has also recreated scenes and dance moves from the same in the past. The Aussie has expressed his admiration for the Telegu movie industry on several occasions.

David Warner lists maximum base price for IPL 2022 auction

The swashbuckling batter is set to go under the hammer in the impending mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Warner is among the players who have listed their base price at the maximum of ₹2 crores for the event.

Warner is an IPL veteran who has featured in 150 matches in the cash-rich league so far. With 5449 runs, the Aussie batter is the fifth-highest run-scorer in India's flagship T20 competition. Warner has 50 half-centuries to his name in the IPL, the most by any player in the league's history.

The previous season proved to be an underwhelming one for the left-handed batter. He managed just 195 runs from eight games and had an ordinary strike rate of 107.73.

It is worth mentioning that Warner was unceremoniously removed as skipper by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, following which he struggled to retain his place in the team's playing XI.

