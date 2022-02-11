IPL 2022 Auction: When and where to watch IPL Auction Live?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As many as 10 franchises will take part in the bidding following the addition of two new teams to the T20 league - the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans.

With 33 players having been either picked or retained by franchises ahead of the mega auction, a maximum of 217 players can be bought at the two-day auction. As many as 590 cricketers will go under the hammer as teams look to build their squads for the upcoming IPL seasons.

Of the 590 cricketers, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations. Of the total list, 370 cricketers are from India, while 220 are overseas players. Australia has the highest representation among overseas cricketers with 47 names in the list.

IPL 2022 Auction: Live telecast and streaming details

Live coverage of the IPL 2022 mega auction will start at 11 am (IST) on February 12 (Saturday). The start timing will be the same on February 13 (Sunday) as well. The auction can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Also, the live streaming of the IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow Sportskeeda’s IPL page for news, features and the latest details about the event.

IPL 2022 Auction price brackets

As many as 48 players have put their name in the highest reserve price of ₹2 crore. On the expected lines, this list includes big names like Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina and Shardul Thakur to name a few.

Furthermore, there are 20 players in the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players registered their names in ₹1 crore bracket. The other price brackets for the auction are ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹40 lakh, ₹30 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

Each franchise can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad while the total squad size cannot exceed 25.

