IPL 2022: Australian players to miss some phases, England stars available throughout - Reports

England's players will be available for the entire IPL 2022 season while Australian, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan cricketers' participation will be subject to their respective international and domestic seasons, according to a Cricbuzz report.

IPL 2022 is expected to begin on March 27 and go on until the last week of May. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its official communication to the franchises, informed that the England players will be available from March 28 to May 29, which will cover almost the entire season.

The BCCI communication, as quoted in the report, read:

"After the IPL, the ECB is committed to starting the 1st WTC Test Match v New Zealand on 2 June, 2022. The player availability for all the ECB players will be through to Sunday, 29 May, 2022 (sic)."

Meanwhile, while some Australian players will be available from the start, others will only be available in mid-April. Two factors will be at work here - Australia's tour of Pakistan (March 4 - April 5) and the Sheffield Shield final (March 31 - April 4).

Australia's Test-only players, whose state team won't qualify for the Sheffield Shield final, will be available at the end of the Test leg of the Pakistan tour i.e. March 26. Meanwhile, the Test-only players, whose state team make it to the Sheffield Shield final, will only be available after the match, i.e. April 5.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Which names will we see on those bails



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 Less than a week to go for the #IPLAuction now 🤩Which names will we see on those bails Less than a week to go for the #IPLAuction now 🤩Which names will we see on those bails❓💬#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 https://t.co/e4ZIH0GzUg

The ODI and T20I players will only be able to report for the IPL on April 6, after the conclusion of the white-ball leg against Pakistan, which ends on April 5.

Sri Lanka players to miss IPL 2022 for two weeks

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Who do you think will be the best fit as captain for the Royal Challengers, 12th Man Army? 🧐



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #IPLMegaAuction We’re just a couple of days away from finding out which stars will be a part of RCB’s #ClassOf2022 . 🥳Who do you think will be the best fit as captain for the Royal Challengers, 12th Man Army? 🧐 We’re just a couple of days away from finding out which stars will be a part of RCB’s #ClassOf2022. 🥳Who do you think will be the best fit as captain for the Royal Challengers, 12th Man Army? 🧐#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #IPLMegaAuction https://t.co/THjlHydmTw

Elsewhere, Sri Lankan players will also miss a fortnight of the IPL 2022 season - from May 11 to 23 - because of their two-Test tour of Bangladesh.

Star Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, will also miss the IPL from May 8 to 23 due to the same series.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other Bangladesh players who have been listed for auction might miss some action too, depending on their selection for the country's upcoming series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar