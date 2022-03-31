IPL 2022: 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan remake' - Delhi Capitals have some fun with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

They may play for different teams in IPL 2022, but Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw share quite the friendship, a fact that the Delhi Capitals rightly pointed out on their official page on Thursday (March 31).

The franchise took to Instagram to share an image of Shaw playfully jumping on Dhawan and hugging him, and captioned it:

"The 𝘉𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘺𝘢𝘯 𝘊𝘩𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘺𝘢𝘯 remake came sooner than we expected 💙❤️"

You can view the image below:

Responding to the post, Dhawan said:

Tum Bhula na sakogi main woh Andaaz hoon , tum chupa nahi sakogi main woh raaz hoon😉😉 @prithvishaw 😆😆😜

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw play for PBKS, DC in IPL 2022

Dhawan was not retained by the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction and the southpaw was eventually bagged by the Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore. He has scored 587 runs in 16 games for Delhi. Shaw was retained for ₹7.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2022.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the IPL, Dhawan said he felt positive about PBKS' chances:

"Playing under Mayank will be good for me. We have a strong team; all youngsters are very good and talented. We hope we will do something big this time. Also if I get chance to open with Mayank, then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility, and I am ready to handle it."

Both Delhi and Punjab have had great starts to their IPL 2022 campaigns. The Kings chased down a formidable 205 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while the Capitals pulled off a stunner against the Mumbai Indians.

Though the teams will meet for the first time much later on April 20 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the image seems to have been taken at a common practice venue.

Neither of the teams have won the IPL to date and both franchises will hope their new-look sides will give them a shot at getting their hands on the elusive trophy.

Edited by Parimal